-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
-
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Patrício
- Kilman
- Saïss
- Coady
- Aït-Nouri
- Moutinho
- Vitinha
- Neves
- Hoever
- Neto
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 1
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
|45'+1'
|44'
|Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|WOL
|5
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|4
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|+17
|32
|2
|Leicester City
|16
|+9
|29
|3
|Everton
|15
|+7
|29
|4
|Manchester United
|14
|+7
|27
|5
|Aston Villa
|14
|+14
|26
|6
|Chelsea
|16
|+13
|26
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|+11
|26
|8
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|+6
|26
|10
|West Ham United
|16
|+2
|23
|11
|Leeds United
|16
|0
|23
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15
|-5
|21
|13
|Arsenal
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Crystal Palace
|16
|-9
|19
|15
|Newcastle United
|14
|-7
|18
|16
|Burnley
|15
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-7
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|16
|-24
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|-19
|2
