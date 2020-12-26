Manchester City MNC
Newcastle United NEW
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
14
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
34
-
Rodri Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
55
-
Ferrán Torres Goal
-
-
58
-
On: Fernandinho|Off: Rodri
-
3-4-3-d
- Ederson
- Aké
- Dias
- Stones
- Gündogan
- RodriOn: Fernandinho | Off: Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Cancelo
- Silva
- Torres
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri 34'
Goals 0
58' 25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 14'
Goals 1
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
21 Ferrán Torres 55'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
5-4-1
- Darlow
- Ritchie
- Clark
- Schär
- Fernández
- Yedlin
- Almirón
- Longstaff
- Hayden
- Murphy
- Joelinton
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|61'
|Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
|61'
|Attempt blocked. DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|60'
|Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Match Stats
MNC
NEW
Possession
77% 23%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (5)
5 (1)
|MNC
|NEW
|4
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|6
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|14
|+17
|31
|2
|Leicester City
|15
|+9
|28
|3
|Manchester United
|14
|+7
|27
|4
|Everton
|14
|+6
|26
|5
|Aston Villa
|13
|+14
|25
|6
|Chelsea
|15
|+13
|25
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|8
|Southampton
|15
|+6
|25
|9
|Manchester City
|13
|+7
|23
|10
|West Ham United
|14
|+2
|21
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-5
|20
|12
|Newcastle United
|13
|-5
|18
|13
|Crystal Palace
|15
|-9
|18
|14
|Arsenal
|15
|-4
|17
|15
|Leeds United
|14
|-6
|17
|16
|Burnley
|13
|-11
|13
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|-6
|12
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|-19
|7
|20
|Sheffield United
|14
|-17
|2
