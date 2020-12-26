  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 14
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal
  • 34
    • Rodri Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 55
    • Ferrán Torres Goal
  • 58
    • On: Fernandinho|Off: Rodri
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Newcastle United NEW Newcastle United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
3-4-3-d
NEW
5-4-1
MNC
3-4-3-d
  • 31Ederson
  • 6Aké
  • 3Dias
  • 5Stones
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
    On: Fernandinho | Off: Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Silva
  • 21Torres
  • 7Sterling
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
58' 25  Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan  14'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres  55'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Sergio Agüero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

61' Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
61' Attempt blocked. DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60' Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

Match Stats

MNC
NEW

Possession

77% 23%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (5)
5 (1)
MNC NEW
4 Fouls 8
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
6 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 14 +17 31
2 Leicester City 15 +9 28
3 Manchester United 14 +7 27
4 Everton 14 +6 26
5 Aston Villa 13 +14 25
6 Chelsea 15 +13 25
7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +11 25
8 Southampton 15 +6 25
9 Manchester City 13 +7 23
10 West Ham United 14 +2 21
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 -5 20
12 Newcastle United 13 -5 18
13 Crystal Palace 15 -9 18
14 Arsenal 15 -4 17
15 Leeds United 14 -6 17
16 Burnley 13 -11 13
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 -6 12
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 14 -19 7
20 Sheffield United 14 -17 2