Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
1
-
Tanguy Ndombele Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Harry Winks Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Patrício
- Marçal
- Saïss
- Coady
- Semedo
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Neto
- Podence
- Traoré
- Fábio Silva
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 2
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
26 Taylor Perry
Goals 0
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-1-2
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Reguilón
- Højbjerg
- Winks
- Doherty
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Harry Winks 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
28 Tanguy Ndombele 1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
|45'+2'
|Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
|45'+2'
|Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
WOL
TOT
Possession
53% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
5 (3)
|WOL
|TOT
|9
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|+17
|32
|2
|Everton
|15
|+7
|29
|3
|Leicester City
|15
|+9
|28
|4
|Manchester United
|14
|+7
|27
|5
|Manchester City
|14
|+9
|26
|6
|Aston Villa
|13
|+14
|25
|7
|Chelsea
|15
|+13
|25
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|+11
|25
|9
|Southampton
|15
|+6
|25
|10
|West Ham United
|15
|+2
|22
|11
|Leeds United
|15
|-5
|20
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14
|-5
|20
|13
|Newcastle United
|14
|-7
|18
|14
|Crystal Palace
|15
|-9
|18
|15
|Arsenal
|15
|-4
|17
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|-6
|13
|17
|Burnley
|14
|-12
|13
|18
|Fulham
|15
|-10
|11
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|15
|-19
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|15
|-18
|2
