  KO
    Kickoff
  1
    Tanguy Ndombele Goal
  45+1
    Harry Winks Yellow Card
  HT
    Halftime
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL Tottenham Hotspur TOT
WOL
4-2-3-1
TOT
3-4-1-2
WOL
4-2-3-1
  • 11Patrício
  • 5Marçal
  • 27Saïss
  • 16Coady
  • 22Semedo
  • 28Moutinho
  • 8Neves
  • 7Neto
  • 10Podence
  • 37Traoré
  • 17Fábio Silva
No. Name
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fernando Marçal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Daniel Podence
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 João Moutinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Pedro Neto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
26 Taylor Perry
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rayan Aït-Nouri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Luke Cundle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ki-Jana Hoever
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vitinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60 Theo Corbeanu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54 Owen Otasowie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  VENUE: Molineux Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
45'+2' Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
45'+2' Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

WOL
TOT

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
5 (3)
WOL TOT
9 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 15 +17 32
2 Everton 15 +7 29
3 Leicester City 15 +9 28
4 Manchester United 14 +7 27
5 Manchester City 14 +9 26
6 Aston Villa 13 +14 25
7 Chelsea 15 +13 25
8 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +11 25
9 Southampton 15 +6 25
10 West Ham United 15 +2 22
11 Leeds United 15 -5 20
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 -5 20
13 Newcastle United 14 -7 18
14 Crystal Palace 15 -9 18
15 Arsenal 15 -4 17
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -6 13
17 Burnley 14 -12 13
18 Fulham 15 -10 11
19 West Bromwich Albion 15 -19 8
20 Sheffield United 15 -18 2