-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
30
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
40
-
Conor Gallagher Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Semi Ajayi Goal
-
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Aké
- Dias
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Foden
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 30'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Johnstone
- Gibbs
- O'Shea
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Sawyers
- Diangana
- Gallagher
- Livermore
- Phillips
- Grant
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
|
6 Semi Ajayi 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Conor Gallagher 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Karlan Grant
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|43'
|Goal! Manchester City 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
|42'
|Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|42'
|Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|WBA
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|+14
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|12
|+9
|25
|3
|Leicester City
|12
|+9
|24
|4
|Southampton
|12
|+7
|23
|5
|Chelsea
|13
|+12
|22
|6
|West Ham United
|12
|+5
|20
|7
|Everton
|12
|+3
|20
|8
|Manchester United
|11
|+2
|20
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|-4
|20
|10
|Manchester City
|11
|+6
|19
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|+8
|18
|12
|Crystal Palace
|12
|+1
|17
|13
|Newcastle United
|11
|-2
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|12
|-5
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|12
|-5
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|-6
|10
|17
|Burnley
|11
|-12
|9
|18
|Fulham
|12
|-10
|8
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|12
|-16
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|12
|-16
|1
Premier League News
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Why Chelsea's loss to Wolves is solely on Frank Lampard
Janusz Michallik explains why Frank Lampard is at fault for Chelsea's defeat at Wolves.
Remembering Houllier's contributions to African football
Ed Dove and Colin Udoh look back on Gerard Houllier's life after the former PSG and Liverpool manager's death.
Wolves beat Chelsea as Pedro Neto scores 95th-minute winner
Chelsea missed the chance to go top of the Premier League as Pedro Neto scored in the 95th minute to earn Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win.
Mourinho plays down Spurs expectations, questions Liverpool's injury crisis
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he needs more time to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title, comparing the e
'We've all tested negative for COVID-19' says relieved Newcastle boss Bruce
Newcastle United have overcome the COVID-19 outbreak that stalled their season this month and everyone at the club has now tested negative ahead of