  KO
    Kickoff
  30
    Ilkay Gündogan Goal
  40
    Conor Gallagher Yellow Card
  43
    Semi Ajayi Goal
Manchester City MNC West Bromwich Albion WBA
MNC
4-2-3-1
WBA
4-1-4-1
MNC
4-2-3-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 22Mendy
  • 6Aké
  • 3Dias
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 47Foden
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Jesus
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan  30'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Sergio Agüero
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

43' Goal! Manchester City 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
42' Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42' Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

Match Stats

MNC
WBA

Possession

76% 24%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
4 (2)
MNC WBA
3 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 2
5 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +14 25
2 Liverpool 12 +9 25
3 Leicester City 12 +9 24
4 Southampton 12 +7 23
5 Chelsea 13 +12 22
6 West Ham United 12 +5 20
7 Everton 12 +3 20
8 Manchester United 11 +2 20
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 -4 20
10 Manchester City 11 +6 19
11 Aston Villa 10 +8 18
12 Crystal Palace 12 +1 17
13 Newcastle United 11 -2 17
14 Leeds United 12 -5 14
15 Arsenal 12 -5 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 12 -6 10
17 Burnley 11 -12 9
18 Fulham 12 -10 8
19 West Bromwich Albion 12 -16 6
20 Sheffield United 12 -16 1