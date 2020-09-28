Liverpool LIV
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Sadio Mané Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Keita
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Leno
- Tierney
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Maitland-Niles
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|15'
|Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
|13'
|Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
|13'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rob Holding.
Match Stats
LIV
ARS
Possession
74% 26%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
0 (0)
|LIV
|ARS
|2
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|3
|+8
|9
|2
|Everton
|3
|+5
|9
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|4
|Aston Villa
|2
|+4
|6
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|+3
|6
|6
|Crystal Palace
|3
|+2
|6
|7
|Leeds United
|3
|+1
|6
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|+2
|4
|9
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Newcastle United
|3
|-1
|4
|11
|West Ham United
|3
|+1
|3
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Manchester City
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Manchester United
|2
|-1
|3
|15
|Southampton
|3
|-3
|3
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
|-4
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|-6
|1
|18
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Sheffield United
|3
|-4
|0
|20
|Fulham
|3
|-7
|0
Premier League News
Villa beat Fulham 3-0 to move into top four
Aston Villa moved into the Premier League top four after they strolled to a 3-0 win at Fulham.
Soccer's wild weekend: Man City's defensive woe, Bayern's shock loss, and stop moaning about handball law
The weekend in European soccer had a glut of talking points, from Man City and Bayern's respective collapses to VAR drama and much, much more.
Can Aubameyang lift Arsenal to victory vs. Liverpool again?
Colin Udoh and Ed Dove discuss how Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Arsenal can beat the reigning champs on Monday.
Chelsea boss Lampard on Kepa: He still has future at Stamford Bridge
Frank Lampard has said goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga still has a future at Chelsea and rounded in on the Spain international's critics.
Marcotti still not convinced by Lampard's Chelsea
Gab Marcotti believes Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are still lacking a team identity.
Does the Ruben Dias move make sense for Manchester City?
Julien Laurens is unsure about Man City's move for Ruben Dias as he was their third choice behind Koulibaly and Kounde.