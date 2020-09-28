  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 3
    • Sadio Mané Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
LIV
4-3-3
ARS
3-4-3
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 12Gomez
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 3Fabinho
  • 8Keita
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
1 Alisson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané  3'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

  • VENUE: Anfield
15' Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
13' Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
13' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rob Holding.

LIV
ARS

Possession

74% 26%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
0 (0)
LIV ARS
2 Fouls 1
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
3 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 1
POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 3 +8 9
2 Everton 3 +5 9
3 Arsenal 2 +4 6
4 Aston Villa 2 +4 6
5 Liverpool 2 +3 6
6 Crystal Palace 3 +2 6
7 Leeds United 3 +1 6
8 Tottenham Hotspur 3 +2 4
9 Chelsea 3 0 4
10 Newcastle United 3 -1 4
11 West Ham United 3 +1 3
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0 3
13 Manchester City 2 -1 3
14 Manchester United 2 -1 3
15 Southampton 3 -3 3
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 -4 3
17 West Bromwich Albion 3 -6 1
18 Burnley 2 -3 0
19 Sheffield United 3 -4 0
20 Fulham 3 -7 0