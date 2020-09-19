Arsenal ARS
West Ham United WHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
Alexandre Lacazette Goal - Header
-
3-4-3
- Leno
- Kolasinac
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Saka
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 25'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-4-1
- Fabianski
- Masuaku
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Diop
- Fredericks
- Fornals
- Rice
- Soucek
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|30'
|Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian.
|27'
|Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|27'
|Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).
Match Stats
ARS
WHU
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
2 (1)
|ARS
|WHU
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|Crystal Palace
|2
|+3
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|Leicester City
|1
|+3
|3
|5
|Chelsea
|1
|+2
|3
|6
|Newcastle United
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|Manchester United
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|1
|-2
|0
|19
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
