Manchester City MNC
Aston Villa AVL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
28
-
On: Oleksandr Zinchenko|Off: Kyle Walker
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- WalkerOn: Oleksandr Zinchenko | Off: Kyle Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Silva
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
28' 11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- McGinn
- Douglas Luiz
- Grealish
- Barkley
- Traoré
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Björn Engels
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Aston Villa 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
|45'
|Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Match Stats
MNC
AVL
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (3)
3 (1)
|MNC
|AVL
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|10
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|19
|+14
|38
|2
|Manchester United
|18
|+10
|37
|3
|Manchester City
|17
|+16
|35
|4
|Liverpool
|18
|+16
|34
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+16
|33
|6
|Everton
|17
|+7
|32
|7
|West Ham United
|19
|+5
|32
|8
|Chelsea
|19
|+10
|29
|9
|Southampton
|18
|+5
|29
|10
|Arsenal
|19
|+4
|27
|11
|Aston Villa
|15
|+13
|26
|12
|Leeds United
|18
|-4
|23
|13
|Crystal Palace
|19
|-11
|23
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-8
|22
|15
|Newcastle United
|18
|-12
|19
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|-7
|17
|17
|Burnley
|17
|-13
|16
|18
|Fulham
|17
|-11
|12
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|19
|-28
|11
|20
|Sheffield United
|19
|-22
|5
