Real Madrid MAD
Atletico Madrid ATL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Casemiro Goal - Header
-
-
36
-
Casemiro Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Renan Lodi|Off: Héctor Herrera
-
-
45
-
On: Thomas Lemar|Off: Felipe
-
-
45
-
On: Ángel Correa|Off: Yannick Carrasco
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
46
-
Thomas Lemar Yellow Card
-
-
50
-
Ángel Correa Yellow Card
-
-
60
-
On: Saúl Ñíguez|Off: João Félix
-
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Ramos
- Varane
- Carvajal
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Vázquez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro 15' 36'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
3-5-2
- Oblak
- Hermoso
- FelipeOn: Thomas Lemar | Off: Felipe
- Savic
- CarrascoOn: Ángel Correa | Off: Yannick Carrasco
- HerreraOn: Renan Lodi | Off: Héctor Herrera
- Koke
- Llorente
- Trippier
- João FélixOn: Saúl Ñíguez | Off: João Félix
- Suárez
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 1
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
45' 11 Thomas Lemar 46'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 10 Ángel Correa 50'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 8 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
-
,
Match Commentary
|62'
|Own Goal by Jan Oblak, Atlético de Madrid. Real Madrid 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
|62'
|Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
|62'
|Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Match Stats
MAD
ATL
Possession
59% 41%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (2)
1 (0)
|MAD
|ATL
|6
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|1
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|10
|+19
|26
|2
|Real Sociedad
|12
|+17
|25
|3
|Villarreal
|12
|+4
|21
|4
|Real Madrid
|11
|+5
|20
|5
|Sevilla FC
|11
|+4
|19
|6
|Cádiz
|12
|-2
|18
|7
|Granada
|11
|-6
|15
|8
|Real Betis
|12
|-9
|15
|9
|Barcelona
|10
|+9
|14
|10
|Valencia
|13
|0
|14
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|12
|0
|14
|12
|Elche
|10
|-1
|14
|13
|Eibar
|12
|-1
|14
|14
|Alavés
|13
|-3
|14
|15
|Getafe
|12
|-5
|13
|16
|Real Valladolid
|13
|-6
|13
|17
|Celta Vigo
|12
|-7
|13
|18
|Levante
|11
|-2
|11
|19
|Huesca
|13
|-8
|11
|20
|Osasuna
|12
|-8
|11
