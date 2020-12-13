  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 15
    • Casemiro Goal - Header
  • 36
    • Casemiro Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Renan Lodi|Off: Héctor Herrera
  • 45
    • On: Thomas Lemar|Off: Felipe
  • 45
    • On: Ángel Correa|Off: Yannick Carrasco
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 46
    • Thomas Lemar Yellow Card
  • 50
    • Ángel Correa Yellow Card
  • 60
    • On: Saúl Ñíguez|Off: João Félix
Real Madrid Logo Real Madrid MAD Atletico Madrid ATL Atletico Madrid Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MAD
4-3-3
ATL
3-5-2
MAD
4-3-3
  • 1Courtois
  • 23Mendy
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Varane
  • 2Carvajal
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 9Benzema
  • 17Vázquez
No. Name
1 Thibaut Courtois
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Sergio Ramos
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ferland Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Dani Carvajal
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Casemiro  15' 36'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Toni Kroos
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Karim Benzema
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vinícius Júnior
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Lucas Vázquez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Isco
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marco Asensio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Éder Militão
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Federico Valverde
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Álvaro Odriozola
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
  • ,

Match Commentary

62' Own Goal by Jan Oblak, Atlético de Madrid. Real Madrid 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
62' Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
62' Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Match Stats

MAD
ATL

Possession

59% 41%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (2)
1 (0)
MAD ATL
6 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 4
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.