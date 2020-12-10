-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
1
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
9
-
Frank Onyeka Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Dion Cools Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Hansen
- Paulinho
- Scholz
- Sviatchenko
- Cools
- Onyeka
- Cajuste
- Mabil
- Evander
- Dreyer
- Kaba
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Paulinho
Goals 0
|
2 Dion Cools 31'
Goals 0
|
10 Evander
Goals 0
|
38 Frank Onyeka 9'
Goals 0
|
40 Jens Cajuste
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mabil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
26 Lasse Vibe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
46 Japhet Sery
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Nikolas Dyhr
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Kelleher
- Tsimikas
- Fabinho
- Williams
- Alexander-Arnold
- Minamino
- Clarkson
- Keita
- Jota
- Origi
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 1'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
64 Jake Cain
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: MCH Arena
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, FC Midtjylland 0, Liverpool 1.
|45'+2'
|Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
|45'+2'
|Foul by Erik Sviatchenko (FC Midtjylland).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MIDT
|LIV
|6
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|+7
|12
|2
|Atalanta
|5
|+1
|8
|3
|Ajax Amsterdam
|5
|+1
|7
|4
|FC Midtjylland
|5
|-9
|1
