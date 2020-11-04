Chelsea CHE
Stade Rennes RENN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Dalbert Yellow Card
-
-
10
-
Timo Werner Penalty - Scored
-
-
26
-
N'Golo Kanté Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Hakim Ziyech Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Dalbert Red Card
-
-
41
-
Timo Werner Penalty - Scored
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Werner
- Abraham
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
7 N'Golo Kanté 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner 10' 41'
Goals 2
|
22 Hakim Ziyech 32'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Karlo Ziger
Saves 0
4-1-4-1
- Gomis
- Dalbert
- Aguerd
- Da Silva
- Traoré
- Nzonzi
- Terrier
- Bourigeaud
- Léa Siliki
- Gboho
- Guirassy
|No.
|Name
|
16 Alfred Gomis
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Dalbert 10' 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Yann Gboho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Adrien Hunou
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jeremy Doku
Goals 0
|
30 Pépé Bonet
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Warmed Omari
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Chelsea 2, Rennes 0.
|41'
|Goal! Chelsea 2, Rennes 0. Timo Werner (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
|40'
|Second yellow card to Dalbert (Rennes) for hand ball.
Match Stats
CHE
RENN
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
1 (0)
|CHE
|RENN
|4
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|+4
|4
|2
|Sevilla FC
|2
|+1
|4
|3
|Krasnodar
|2
|-4
|1
|4
|Stade Rennes
|2
|-1
|1
