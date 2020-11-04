  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 12
    • Demba Ba Goal
  • 20
    • Axel Tuanzebe Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Edin Visca Goal
  • 43
    • Anthony Martial Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Scott McTominay|Off: Axel Tuanzebe
  • 61
    • On: Paul Pogba|Off: Donny van de Beek
  • 61
    • On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Juan Mata
Istanbul Basaksehir Logo Istanbul Basaksehir IST Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
IST
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
IST
4-2-3-1
  • 34Günok
  • 63Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 6Epureanu
  • 37Skrtel
  • 4Rafael
  • 17Kahveci
  • 8Aleksic
  • 23Turuc
  • 10Özcan
  • 7Visca
  • 19Ba
No. Name
34 Fehmi Mert Günok
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Alexandru Epureanu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Martin Skrtel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63 Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Rafael
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Berkay Özcan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Irfan Can Kahveci
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Danijel Aleksic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Demba Ba  12'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Deniz Turuc
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Edin Visca  40'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 Mehmet Topal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Giuliano
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Volkan Babacan
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Fredrik Gulbrandsen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Carlos Ponck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Ahmet Said Kivanc
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
89 Enes Karakus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
77 Emre Kaplan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: 3.Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim
  • ,

Match Commentary

66' Attempt missed. Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Berkay Özcan.
65' Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65' Foul by Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Match Stats

IST
MAN

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
8 (2)
IST MAN
7 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
