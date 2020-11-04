Istanbul Basaksehir IST
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
12
-
Demba Ba Goal
-
-
20
-
Axel Tuanzebe Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Edin Visca Goal
-
-
43
-
Anthony Martial Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Scott McTominay|Off: Axel Tuanzebe
-
-
61
-
On: Paul Pogba|Off: Donny van de Beek
-
-
61
-
On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Juan Mata
-
4-2-3-1
- Günok
- Bolingoli-Mbombo
- Epureanu
- Skrtel
- Rafael
- Kahveci
- Aleksic
- Turuc
- Özcan
- Visca
- Ba
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Rafael
Goals 0
|
10 Berkay Özcan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Demba Ba 12'
Goals 1
|
23 Deniz Turuc
Goals 0
|
7 Edin Visca 40'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Giuliano
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Carlos Ponck
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
89 Enes Karakus
Goals 0
|
77 Emre Kaplan
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- TuanzebeOn: Scott McTominay | Off: Axel Tuanzebe
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- van de BeekOn: Paul Pogba | Off: Donny van de Beek
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- MataOn: Edinson Cavani | Off: Juan Mata
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
38 Axel Tuanzebe 20'
Goals 0
45' 39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
|
9 Anthony Martial 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 7 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Teden Mengi
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: 3.Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim
-
,
Match Commentary
|66'
|Attempt missed. Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Berkay Özcan.
|65'
|Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|65'
|Foul by Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Match Stats
IST
MAN
Possession
34% 66%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (3)
8 (2)
|IST
|MAN
|7
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|2
|+6
|6
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|+1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|-3
|3
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|2
|-4
|0
