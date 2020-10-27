Rashford hits hat trick as Utd hammer Leipzig
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score his first Manchester United hat trick as they beat RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Nemanja Matic 34'
Goals 0
63' 39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
81' 38 Axel Tuanzebe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
81' 7 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
9 Anthony Martial 87'
Goals 1
|
11 Mason Greenwood 21'
Goals 1
63' 10 Marcus Rashford 74' 78' 90'+2'
Goals 3
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Teden Mengi
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Kevin Kampl
Goals 0
76' 21 Justin Kluivert 77'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 19 Alexander Sorloth
Goals 0
|
25 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|
3 Angeliño
Goals 0
|
39 Benjamin Henrichs 46'
Goals 0
63' 7 Marcel Sabitzer 86'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Tyler Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
45 Eric Martel
Goals 0
|
47 Joscha Wosz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0.
|90'+2'
|Goal! Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
|MAN
|LEI
|18
|Fouls
|20
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|2
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|2
|+6
|6
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|+1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|-3
|3
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|2
|-4
|0
Alejandro Moreno examines Barcelona's attitude against Juventus and an enigmatic display from Ousmane Dembele.
Frank Leboeuf says Juventus look lost in midfield after their 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.
Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi got the goals but Pedri,17, was Barca's star man, as the club rebounded from their Clasico defeat at Juventus.
Hungarian side Ferencvaros fought back from two-goals down to grab a well-deserved 2-2 draw against 10-man Dynamo Kiev.
Sevilla picked up their first Champions League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Stade Rennais on Wednesday.
Joaquin Correa scored early for a depleted Lazio but his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in an entertaining Champions League clash.