  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 21
    • Mason Greenwood Goal
  • 34
    • Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 46
    • Benjamin Henrichs Yellow Card
  • 63
    • On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Mason Greenwood
  • 63
    • On: Marcel Sabitzer|Off: Benjamin Henrichs
  • 63
    • On: Scott McTominay|Off: Nemanja Matic
  • 65
    • On: Alexander Sorloth|Off: Christopher Nkunku
  • 68
    • On: Bruno Fernandes|Off: Donny van de Beek
  • 74
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 76
    • On: Justin Kluivert|Off: Kevin Kampl
  • 77
    • Justin Kluivert Yellow Card
  • 78
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 81
    • On: Axel Tuanzebe|Off: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • 81
    • On: Edinson Cavani|Off: Paul Pogba
  • 86
    • Marcel Sabitzer Yellow Card
  • 87
    • Anthony Martial Penalty - Scored
  • 90+2
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Manchester United MAN RB Leipzig LEI
MAN
4-1-2-1-2
LEI
3-1-4-2
MAN
4-1-2-1-2
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
    On: Axel Tuanzebe | Off: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
    On: Scott McTominay | Off: Nemanja Matic
  • 6Pogba
    On: Edinson Cavani | Off: Paul Pogba
  • 17Fred
  • 34van de Beek
    On: Bruno Fernandes | Off: Donny van de Beek
  • 9Martial
  • 11Greenwood
    On: Marcus Rashford | Off: Mason Greenwood
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Nemanja Matic  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 39  Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
81' 38  Axel Tuanzebe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 18  Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 6 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
81' 7  Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Martial  87'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 6 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood  21'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 10  Marcus Rashford  74' 78' 90'+2'
Goals 3
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Brandon Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Teden Mengi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0.
90'+2' Goal! Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

Match Stats

MAN
LEI

Possession

47% 53%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (7)
9 (2)
MAN LEI
18 Fouls 20
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 5
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.