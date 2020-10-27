Krasnodar FCK
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Kristoffer Olsson Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Safonov
- Chernov
- Kaio
- Martynovich
- Smolnikov
- Vilhena
- Gazinsky
- Ramírez
- Utkin
- Olsson
- Berg
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
31 Kaio
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Daniil Utkin
Goals 0
|
33 Marcus Berg
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Kristoffer Olsson 22'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
81 Leon Sabua
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Havertz
- Jorginho
- Kovacic
- Hudson-Odoi
- Werner
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Karlo Ziger
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Krasnodar Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|34'
|Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|34'
|Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
|31'
|Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
FCK
CHE
Possession
23% 77%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
5 (2)
|FCK
|CHE
|8
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Krasnodar
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Stade Rennes
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Sevilla FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
