  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 8
    • Viktor Korniienko Yellow Card
  • 29
    • Mateus Tetê Goal
  • 33
    • Raphaël Varane (OG)
  • 34
    • Marco Asensio Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Manor Soloman Goal
  • 45
    • On: Karim Benzema|Off: Rodrygo
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 54
    • Luka Modric Goal
  • 59
    • On: Vinícius Júnior|Off: Luka Jovic
  • 59
    • Vinícius Júnior Goal
  • 70
    • On: Toni Kroos|Off: Luka Modric
  • 83
    • Valeriy Bondar Yellow Card
  • 86
    • On: Heorhii Sudakov|Off: Dentinho
  • 87
    • Éder Militão Yellow Card
  • 90+2
    • On: Vitão|Off: Manor Soloman
  • 90+4
    • On: Bogdan V'Yunnik|Off: Marcos Antonio
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Real Madrid Logo Real Madrid MAD Shakhtar Donetsk SHK Shakhtar Donetsk Logo
MAD
4-3-3
SHK
4-1-4-1
MAD
4-3-3
  • 1Courtois
  • 12Marcelo
  • 3Éder Militão
  • 5Varane
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
    On: Toni Kroos | Off: Luka Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 25Rodrygo
    On: Karim Benzema | Off: Rodrygo
  • 18Jovic
    On: Vinícius Júnior | Off: Luka Jovic
  • 11Asensio
No. Name
1 Thibaut Courtois
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Éder Militão  87'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Raphaël Varane   OG33'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ferland Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Luka Modric  54'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
70' 8  Toni Kroos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Federico Valverde
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
59' 20  Vinícius Júnior  59'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 9  Karim Benzema
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marco Asensio  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Isco
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Lucas Vázquez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
  • ,

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
90'+6' Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
90'+5' Foul by Bogdan V'Yunnik (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Match Stats

MAD
SHK

Possession

58% 42%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (5)
6 (5)
MAD SHK
11 Fouls 8
2 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 1
7 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 3
