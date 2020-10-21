Shock-tar! Real Madrid stunned in UCL opener
Shakhtar Donetsk stunned a lacklustre Real Madrid 3-2 in a Champions League Group B opener on Wednesday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
3 Éder Militão 87'
Goals 0
|
5 Raphaël Varane OG33'
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric 54'
Goals 1
70' 8 Toni Kroos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
59' 20 Vinícius Júnior 59'
Goals 1
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
45' 9 Karim Benzema
Goals 0
|
11 Marco Asensio 34'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
77 Valeriy Bondar 83'
Goals 0
|
27 Maycon
Goals 0
|
15 Viktor Korniienko 8'
Goals 0
|
2 Dodô
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90'+4' 59 Bogdan V'Yunnik
Goals 0
|
11 Marlos
Goals 0
|
19 Manor Soloman 42'
Goals 1
90'+2' 49 Vitão
Goals 0
|
14 Mateus Tetê 29'
Goals 1
|
9 Dentinho
Goals 0
86' 61 Heorhii Sudakov
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Mark Mampasi
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
|90'+6'
|Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 3.
|90'+5'
|Foul by Bogdan V'Yunnik (Shakhtar Donetsk).
|MAD
|SHK
|11
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|1
|7
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|3
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|1
|0
|1
|2
|FC Salzburg
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bayern Munich
|0
|0
|0
