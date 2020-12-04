  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 10
    • Alexandre Lacazette Goal
  • 18
    • Pablo Marí Goal - Header
  • 39
    • Maximilian Ullmann Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Mohamed Elneny Yellow Card
  • 44
    • Edward Nketiah Goal - Header
  • 45
    • On: Mateo Barac|Off: Maximilian Hofmann
  • 45
    • On: Thorsten Schick|Off: Maximilian Ullmann
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 47
    • Koya Kitagawa Goal
  • 61
    • Shkodran Mustafi Yellow Card
  • 63
    • On: Dani Ceballos|Off: Mohamed Elneny
  • 63
    • On: Willian|Off: Reiss Nelson
  • 63
    • On: Emile Smith Rowe|Off: Alexandre Lacazette
  • 66
    • On: Ercan Kara|Off: Koya Kitagawa
  • 66
    • Emile Smith Rowe Goal
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Rapid Vienna VIE Rapid Vienna Logo
Tap an icon to see more
ARS
4-2-3-1
VIE
3-5-2
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 22Marí
  • 20Mustafi
  • 17Soares
  • 25Elneny
    On: Dani Ceballos | Off: Mohamed Elneny
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 19Pépé
  • 9Lacazette
    On: Emile Smith Rowe | Off: Alexandre Lacazette
  • 24Nelson
    On: Willian | Off: Reiss Nelson
  • 30Nketiah
No. Name
13 Rúnar Rúnarsson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pablo Marí  18'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Shkodran Mustafi  61'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Sead Kolasinac
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette  10'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 32  Emile Smith Rowe  66'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny  42'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 8  Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah  44'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 12  Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Joseph Willock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Folarin Balogun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

66' Goal! Arsenal 4, SK Rapid Wien 1. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
66' Substitution, SK Rapid Wien. Ercan Kara replaces Koya Kitagawa.
63' Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

Match Stats

ARS
VIE

Possession

68% 32%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (8)
6 (4)
ARS VIE
5 Fouls 4
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
7 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.