Arsenal ARS
Rapid Vienna VIE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
10
-
Alexandre Lacazette Goal
-
-
18
-
Pablo Marí Goal - Header
-
-
39
-
Maximilian Ullmann Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Mohamed Elneny Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Edward Nketiah Goal - Header
-
-
45
-
On: Mateo Barac|Off: Maximilian Hofmann
-
-
45
-
On: Thorsten Schick|Off: Maximilian Ullmann
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
47
-
Koya Kitagawa Goal
-
-
61
-
Shkodran Mustafi Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
On: Dani Ceballos|Off: Mohamed Elneny
-
-
63
-
On: Willian|Off: Reiss Nelson
-
-
63
-
On: Emile Smith Rowe|Off: Alexandre Lacazette
-
-
66
-
On: Ercan Kara|Off: Koya Kitagawa
-
-
66
-
Emile Smith Rowe Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Rúnarsson
- Kolasinac
- Marí
- Mustafi
- Soares
- ElnenyOn: Dani Ceballos | Off: Mohamed Elneny
- Maitland-Niles
- Pépé
- LacazetteOn: Emile Smith Rowe | Off: Alexandre Lacazette
- NelsonOn: Willian | Off: Reiss Nelson
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo Marí 18'
Goals 1
|
20 Shkodran Mustafi 61'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 10'
Goals 1
63' 32 Emile Smith Rowe 66'
Goals 1
|
25 Mohamed Elneny 42'
Goals 0
63' 8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Edward Nketiah 44'
Goals 1
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
63' 12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
66 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Strebinger
- Greiml
- HofmannOn: Mateo Barac | Off: Maximilian Hofmann
- Sonnleitner
- UllmannOn: Thorsten Schick | Off: Maximilian Ullmann
- Ritzmaier
- Schuster
- Demir
- Arase
- Alar
- KitagawaOn: Ercan Kara | Off: Koya Kitagawa
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
45' 4 Mateo Barac
Goals 0
|
30 Leo Greiml
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
48 Yusuf Demir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Maximilian Ullmann 39'
Goals 0
45' 13 Thorsten Schick
Goals 0
|
36 Kelvin Arase
Goals 0
|
19 Deni Alar
Goals 0
|
32 Koya Kitagawa 47'
Goals 1
66' 29 Ercan Kara
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Paul Gartler
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
45 Niklas Hedl
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|66'
|Goal! Arsenal 4, SK Rapid Wien 1. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|66'
|Substitution, SK Rapid Wien. Ercan Kara replaces Koya Kitagawa.
|63'
|Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Match Stats
ARS
VIE
Possession
68% 32%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (8)
6 (4)
|ARS
|VIE
|5
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|7
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|4
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Europa League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|4
|+10
|12
|2
|Molde
|4
|-4
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|4
|+1
|6
|4
|Dundalk
|4
|-7
|0
Europa League News
Hutchison: Leicester are still looking for momentum
Don Hutchison believes Brendan Rodgers just needs to get his players back healthy for Leicester to make a title run.
Hutchison: Milan have an arrogance about them
Don Hutchison praises AC Milan for their "quality and confidence" in their comeback win vs. Celtic.
Are Tottenham deep enough to contend for multiple trophies?
Don Hutchison examines the depth at Jose Mourinho's disposal after Spurs' progression to the UEL round of 32.
Milan fight back from two down to beat Celtic
AC Milan hit back from two goals down to beat Celtic 4-2 in Europa League Group H on Thursday and qualify for the knockout phase.
Tottenham suffer late draw but reach Europa League last-32 stage
Tottenham Hotspur had to settle for a 3-3 draw with LASK Linz in Europa League group stage action.
Marcotti: Europa League would be hugely damaging for Inter
Gab Marcotti believes Inter Milan would suffer in Serie A if they were to qualify for the Europa League.