  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Harry Kane Goal - Header
  • 15
    • Anicet Abel Yellow Card
  • 32
    • Lucas Moura Goal
  • 45
    • On: Bernard Tekpetey|Off: Elvis Manu
  • 45
    • On: Carlos Vinicius|Off: Harry Kane
  • 45
    • On: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg|Off: Moussa Sissoko
  • HT
    • Eerste helft voorbij, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
  • 50
    • Claudiu Keserü Goal
  • 59
    • On: Alex Santana|Off: Anicet Abel
  • 59
    • On: Dimitar Mitkov|Off: Claudiu Keserü
  • 61
    • On: Son Heung-Min|Off: Lucas Moura
  • 62
    • Giovani Lo Celso Goal
  • 65
    • On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Gareth Bale
  • 72
    • On: Tanguy Ndombele|Off: Giovani Lo Celso
  • 75
    • On: Mavis Tchibota|Off: Dominik Yankov
  • 79
    • Matthew Doherty Yellow Card
Ludogorets Razgrad Logo Ludogorets Razgrad LUDO Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
LUDO
4-4-2
TOT
4-2-3-1
LUDO
4-4-2
  • 23Iliev
  • 3Nedyalkov
  • 24Verdon
  • 5Terziev
  • 22Ikoko
  • 64Yankov
    On: Mavis Tchibota | Off: Dominik Yankov
  • 25Badji
  • 12Abel
    On: Alex Santana | Off: Anicet Abel
  • 95Cauly
  • 28Keseru
    On: Dimitar Mitkov | Off: Claudiu Keserü
  • 10Manu
    On: Bernard Tekpetey | Off: Elvis Manu
No. Name
23 Plamen Iliev
Saves 6
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Olivier Verdon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georgi Terziev
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Anton Nedyalkov
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jordan Ikoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Stéphane Badji
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Anicet Abel  15'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
59' 7  Alex Santana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64 Dominik Yankov
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 13  Mavis Tchibota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
95 Cauly
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Claudiu Keserü  50'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
59' 81  Dimitar Mitkov
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Elvis Manu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 37  Bernard Tekpetey
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
30 Cosmin Moti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Vladislav Stojanov
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Josué
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Cicinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Ivan Orlinov Yordanov
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Huvepharma Arena
  • ,

Match Commentary

86' Overtreding van Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets Razgrad).
86' Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) krijgt een vrije trap op de linkervleugel.
85' Gemiste doelpoging. Schot met rechts van Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets Razgrad) vanuit een moeilijke hoek aan de rechterkant en van grote afstand te hoog. Op aangeven van Cauly.

Match Stats

LUDO
TOT

Possession

45% 55%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (4)
21 (9)
LUDO TOT
8 Fouls 13
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 3
2 Corner Kicks 5
6 Saves 3
