Ludogorets Razgrad LUDO
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Harry Kane Goal - Header
-
-
15
-
Anicet Abel Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Lucas Moura Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Bernard Tekpetey|Off: Elvis Manu
-
-
45
-
On: Carlos Vinicius|Off: Harry Kane
-
-
45
-
On: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg|Off: Moussa Sissoko
-
-
HT
-
Eerste helft voorbij, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
-
-
50
-
Claudiu Keserü Goal
-
-
59
-
On: Alex Santana|Off: Anicet Abel
-
-
59
-
On: Dimitar Mitkov|Off: Claudiu Keserü
-
-
61
-
On: Son Heung-Min|Off: Lucas Moura
-
-
62
-
Giovani Lo Celso Goal
-
-
65
-
On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Gareth Bale
-
-
72
-
On: Tanguy Ndombele|Off: Giovani Lo Celso
-
-
75
-
On: Mavis Tchibota|Off: Dominik Yankov
-
-
79
-
Matthew Doherty Yellow Card
-
4-4-2
- Iliev
- Nedyalkov
- Verdon
- Terziev
- Ikoko
- YankovOn: Mavis Tchibota | Off: Dominik Yankov
- Badji
- AbelOn: Alex Santana | Off: Anicet Abel
- Cauly
- KeseruOn: Dimitar Mitkov | Off: Claudiu Keserü
- ManuOn: Bernard Tekpetey | Off: Elvis Manu
|No.
|Name
|
23 Plamen Iliev
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Jordan Ikoko
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Anicet Abel 15'
Goals 0
59' 7 Alex Santana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 13 Mavis Tchibota
Goals 0
|
95 Cauly
Goals 0
|
28 Claudiu Keserü 50'
Goals 1
59' 81 Dimitar Mitkov
Goals 0
|
10 Elvis Manu
Goals 0
45' 37 Bernard Tekpetey
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
30 Cosmin Moti
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
32 Josué
Goals 0
|
4 Cicinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Hart
- Davies
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Doherty
- Winks
- SissokoOn: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg | Off: Moussa Sissoko
- MouraOn: Son Heung-Min | Off: Lucas Moura
- Lo CelsoOn: Tanguy Ndombele | Off: Giovani Lo Celso
- BaleOn: Steven Bergwijn | Off: Gareth Bale
- KaneOn: Carlos Vinicius | Off: Harry Kane
|No.
|Name
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 3
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
2 Matthew Doherty 79'
Goals 0
|
18 Giovani Lo Celso 62'
Goals 1
72' 28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 13'
Goals 1
45' 45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura 32'
Goals 1
61' 7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
47 Jack Clarke
Goals 0
|
48 Harvey White
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Huvepharma Arena
-
,
Match Commentary
|86'
|Overtreding van Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets Razgrad).
|86'
|Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) krijgt een vrije trap op de linkervleugel.
|85'
|Gemiste doelpoging. Schot met rechts van Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets Razgrad) vanuit een moeilijke hoek aan de rechterkant en van grote afstand te hoog. Op aangeven van Cauly.
Match Stats
LUDO
TOT
Possession
45% 55%
Shots (on Goal)
12 (4)
21 (9)
|LUDO
|TOT
|8
|Fouls
|13
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|5
|6
|Saves
|3
UEFA Europa League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Antwerp
|2
|+2
|6
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|3
|3
|LASK Linz
|2
|-2
|3
|4
|Ludogorets Razgrad
|2
|-2
|0
