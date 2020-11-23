-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Roger Espinoza Goal - Header
-
-
22
-
Carlos Fierro Goal
-
-
28
-
Nick Lima Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Shea Salinas Goal
-
-
39
-
Winston Reid Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Game Highlights
Espinoza heads Sporting KC into an early lead
- Melia
- Dia
- Reid
- Puncec
- Lindsey
- Ilie
- Gerso
- Busio
- Espinoza
- Russell
- Shelton
|No.
|Name
|
29 Tim Melia
Saves 0
|
22 Winston Reid 39'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Ilie
Goals 0
|
13 Amadou Dia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Roger Espinoza 4'
Goals 1
|
12 Gerso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
36 Luís Martins
Goals 0
|
19 Erik Hurtado
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Graham Smith
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Gadi Kinda
Goals 0
|
28 Cameron Duke
Goals 0
- Marcinkowski
- López
- Alanís
- Jungwirth
- Lima
- Salinas
- Yueill
- Judson
- Espinoza
- Wondolowski
- Fierro
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Marcos López
Goals 0
|
24 Nick Lima 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
93 Judson
Goals 0
|
6 Shea Salinas 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Carlos Fierro 22'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
96 Luis Felipe
Goals 0
|
25 Andrés Ríos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Paul Marie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Daniel Vega
Saves 0
|
19 Siad Haji
Goals 0
|
44 Cade Cowell
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
-
,
-
Kansas City
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose Earthquakes 2.
|45'+2'
|Foul by Amadou Dia (Sporting Kansas City).
|45'+2'
|Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SKC
|SJ
|10
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|3
