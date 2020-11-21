-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Room
- Valenzuela
- Williams
- Mensah
- Afful
- Artur
- Nagbe
- Santos
- Zelarayán
- Etienne
- Zardes
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Artur
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Gyasi Zardes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
21 Aidan Morris
Goals 0
- Meara
- Pendant
- Long
- Parker
- Duncan
- Davis
- Yearwood
- Valot
- Clark
- Royer
- Barlow
|No.
|Name
|
18 Ryan Meara
Saves 1
|
33 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
26 Tim Parker
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Caden Clark
Goals 0
|
27 Sean Davis
Goals 0
|
16 Dru Yearwood
Goals 0
|
74 Tom Barlow
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Daniel Royer
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
10 Kaku
Goals 0
|
39 Mandela Egbo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
42 Brian White
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: MAPFRE Stadium
-
,
-
Columbus
Match Commentary
|12'
|Corner, New York Red Bulls. Conceded by Harrison Afful.
|9'
|Corner, Columbus Crew SC. Conceded by Sean Davis.
|7'
|Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew SC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CLB
|NY
|1
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
