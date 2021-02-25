-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
Megan Rapinoe Goal
-
- Campbell
- Krueger
- Davidson
- Sauerbrunn
- O'Hara
- Mewis
- Ertz
- Lavelle
- Rapinoe
- Lloyd
- Press
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
15 Megan Rapinoe 16'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
21 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Pereyra
- Nunez
- Cometti
- Sachs
- Delgado
- Rodríguez
- Falfán
- Santana
- Menéndez
- Jaimes
- Huber
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Romina Nunez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Sophie Braun
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Exploria Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|22'
|Attempt saved. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.
|22'
|Foul by Milagros Menéndez (Argentina).
|22'
|Casey Short (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|ARG
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
SheBelieves Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|United States
|2
|+3
|6
|2
|Brazil
|2
|+1
|3
|3
|Canada
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Argentina
|2
|-4
|0
SheBelieves Cup News
Rose Lavelle plays 'would you rather' with SportsNation
The SportsNation crew grill the USWNT's Rose Lavelle in "would you rather" fashion.
USWNT's win less about perfection and more about passing crucial tests
While there could be some flaws on defense that need to be addressed, the USWNT is rising to the challenges presented at the SheBelieves Cup.
Dunn: USWNT is 'past protesting phase' in anthem debate, fight for racial justice
On why the USWNT stood for the national anthem, Crystal Dunn said the team is "past the protesting phase" but will continue pushing social justice.
Press & Rapinoe star in USWNT's victory vs. Brazil
The USWNT wins its second-straight game in the SheBelieves Cup thanks to goals from Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe.
Press, Rapinoe score as USWNT beats Brazil at SheBelieves Cup
Christen Press scored an early goal and Megan Rapinoe added a late score as the United States beat Brazil 2-0 at the SheBelieves Cup.
U.S. women preparing for 'unpredictable' Brazil test in SheBelieves Cup - Andonovski
U.S. women's team coach Vlatko Andonovski said he looks forward to playing an "unpredictable" Brazil side in the SheBelieves Cup for both teams.