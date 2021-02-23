Game Information
VENUE: St George's Park
Women's Int. Friendly News
Scott prepares for 150th cap as England face Northern Ireland in international friendly
Manchester City's Jill Scott prepares for her 150th England cap as England face Northern Ireland in an international friendly on Tuesday.
