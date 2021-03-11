Manchester United MAN
AC Milan MIL
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
18
-
Alexis Saelemaekers Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Amad Diallo|Off: Anthony Martial
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Milan 0.
-
-
50
-
Amad Diallo Goal - Header
-
-
55
-
Scott McTominay Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Telles
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- McTominay
- James
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- MartialOn: Amad Diallo | Off: Anthony Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Scott McTominay 55'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 19 Amad Diallo 50'
Goals 1
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Donnarumma
- Dalot
- Tomori
- Kjaer
- Calabria
- Kessié
- Meïté
- Krunic
- Díaz
- Saelemaekers
- Leão
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Simon Kjaer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Brahim Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Rafael Leão
Goals 0
|
33 Rade Krunic
Goals 0
|
56 Alexis Saelemaekers 18'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|59'
|Corner, Milan. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
|58'
|Attempt saved. Franck Kessié (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
|58'
|Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Match Stats
MAN
MIL
Possession
55% 45%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
7 (3)
|MAN
|MIL
|11
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
