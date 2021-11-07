Top Scorers

  • Liverpool LIV
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Forward
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 19
    • 20
      Diogo Jota Forward
      Matches: 23
      Goals: 12
    • 10
      Sadio Mané Forward
      Matches: 23
      Goals: 11
  • West Ham United WHU
    • 20
      Jarrod Bowen Forward
      Matches: 27
      Goals: 8
    • 9
      Michail Antonio Forward
      Matches: 26
      Goals: 8
    • 8
      Pablo Fornals Midfielder
      Matches: 25
      Goals: 5

Most Assists

  • Liverpool LIV
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Forward
      Matches: 24
      Assists: 10
    • 66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender
      Matches: 23
      Assists: 10
    • 26
      Andy Robertson Defender
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 9
  • West Ham United WHU
    • 20
      Jarrod Bowen Forward
      Matches: 27
      Assists: 8
    • 9
      Michail Antonio Forward
      Matches: 26
      Assists: 7
    • 41
      Declan Rice Midfielder
      Matches: 26
      Assists: 4

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
West Ham United WHU 3-2 Liverpool LIV 7 Nov, 2021 English Premier League
West Ham United WHU 1-3 Liverpool LIV 31 Jan, 2021 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 2-1 West Ham United WHU 31 Oct, 2020 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 3-2 West Ham United WHU 24 Feb, 2020 English Premier League
West Ham United WHU 0-2 Liverpool LIV 29 Jan, 2020 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • LIV 70
    • 46 WHU

  • Goals Against

    • LIV 20
    • 34 WHU

  • Goal Difference

    • LIV 50
    • 12 WHU

  • Assists

    • LIV 51
    • 37 WHU

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 27 +47 66
2 Liverpool 26 +50 60
3 Chelsea 25 +31 50
4 Manchester United 27 +10 47
5 West Ham United 27 +12 45
6 Arsenal 24 +11 45
7 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +3 42
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 +3 40
9 Southampton 26 -3 35
10 Leicester City 25 -3 33
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 26 -5 33
12 Crystal Palace 27 -1 30
13 Aston Villa 25 -4 30
14 Newcastle United 25 -17 25
15 Brentford 27 -17 24
16 Leeds United 27 -32 23
17 Everton 24 -13 22
18 Burnley 25 -10 21
19 Watford 26 -22 19
20 Norwich City 26 -40 17