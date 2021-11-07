Top Scorers
Mohamed Salah Forward
Matches: 24
Goals: 19
Diogo Jota Forward
Matches: 23
Goals: 12
Sadio Mané Forward
Matches: 23
Goals: 11
Jarrod Bowen Forward
Matches: 27
Goals: 8
Michail Antonio Forward
Matches: 26
Goals: 8
Pablo Fornals Midfielder
Matches: 25
Goals: 5
Most Assists
Mohamed Salah Forward
Matches: 24
Assists: 10
Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender
Matches: 23
Assists: 10
Andy Robertson Defender
Matches: 19
Assists: 9
Jarrod Bowen Forward
Matches: 27
Assists: 8
Michail Antonio Forward
Matches: 26
Assists: 7
Declan Rice Midfielder
Matches: 26
Assists: 4
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|West Ham United WHU
|3-2
|Liverpool LIV
|7 Nov, 2021
|English Premier League
|West Ham United WHU
|1-3
|Liverpool LIV
|31 Jan, 2021
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|2-1
|West Ham United WHU
|31 Oct, 2020
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|3-2
|West Ham United WHU
|24 Feb, 2020
|English Premier League
|West Ham United WHU
|0-2
|Liverpool LIV
|29 Jan, 2020
|English Premier League
English Premier League Team Stats
Total Goals
- LIV 70
- 46 WHU
-
Goals Against
- LIV 20
- 34 WHU
-
Goal Difference
- LIV 50
- 12 WHU
-
Assists
- LIV 51
- 37 WHU
Game Information
VENUE: Anfield
,
Liverpool, England
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|+47
|66
|2
|Liverpool
|26
|+50
|60
|3
|Chelsea
|25
|+31
|50
|4
|Manchester United
|27
|+10
|47
|5
|West Ham United
|27
|+12
|45
|6
|Arsenal
|24
|+11
|45
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|+3
|42
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|+3
|40
|9
|Southampton
|26
|-3
|35
|10
|Leicester City
|25
|-3
|33
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|-5
|33
|12
|Crystal Palace
|27
|-1
|30
|13
|Aston Villa
|25
|-4
|30
|14
|Newcastle United
|25
|-17
|25
|15
|Brentford
|27
|-17
|24
|16
|Leeds United
|27
|-32
|23
|17
|Everton
|24
|-13
|22
|18
|Burnley
|25
|-10
|21
|19
|Watford
|26
|-22
|19
|20
|Norwich City
|26
|-40
|17
Premier League News
How Jesse Marsch made a 'massive difference' for Leeds
Janusz Michallik speaks about the impact that Jesse Marsch had on Leeds in their 1-0 loss to Leicester.
Leeds' Jesse Marsch tenure off to losing start vs. Leicester
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch got off to a losing start as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leicester's Barnes sinks Leeds on coach Marsch's debut
(Adds details, quotes)
Chelsea drawing interest from at least 10 credible buyers - sources
Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea has led to expressions of interest from at least 10 credible parties, sources have told ESPN.
China to pull Premier League TV coverage this weekend over Ukraine support
Chinese broadcasters will not air Premier League matches this weekend in response to the league's planned support of Ukraine.
Thomas Tuchel: Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea won't affect his future
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted Roman Abramovich's decision to sell will not affect his desire to stay with the club.