Red card, ref errors amid Mali win over Tunisia
Mali striker Ibrahima Kone scored the winner to seal a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in a Group F game that ended in some timekeeping controversy.
|No.
|Name
|
22 Ben Said
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
81' 11 Seifeddine Jaziri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ellyes Skhiri 47'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 25 Anis Ben Slimane
Goals 0
|
12 Ali Maâloul
Goals 0
|
21 Hamza Mathlouthi 22'
Goals 0
|
10 Wahbi Khazri
Goals 0
|
23 Naïm Sliti
Goals 0
79' 9 Yoann Touzghar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Saif-Eddine Khaoui
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Hamza Rafia
Goals 0
|
13 Abdi Ali
Goals 0
|
16 Aymen Dahmen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
17 Falaye Sacko
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Hamari Traoré 18'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 20 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
81' 11 Lassana Coulibaly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ibrahima Koné 48'
Goals 1
73' 10 Kalifa Coulibaly
Goals 0
|
19 Moussa Djenepo 33'
Goals 0
81' 9 El Bilal Toure 87'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
73' 7 Moussa Doumbia
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Aliou Dieng
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|-
|Match ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 1.
|90'
|Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 1.
|90'
|Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|TUN
|MLI
|14
|Fouls
|14
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|6
|0
|Saves
|3
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Mali
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tunisia
|1
|-1
|0
