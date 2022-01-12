  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 18
    • Hamari Traoré Yellow Card
  • 22
    • Hamza Mathlouthi Yellow Card
  • 33
    • Moussa Djenepo Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Saif-Eddine Khaoui|Off: Hannibal Mejbri
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 47
    • Ellyes Skhiri Yellow Card
  • 48
    • Ibrahima Koné Penalty - Scored
  • 59
    • On: Yves Bissouma|Off: Adama Noss Traoré
  • 67
    • On: Anis Ben Slimane|Off: Aissa Laidouni
  • 73
    • On: Kalifa Coulibaly|Off: Ibrahima Koné
  • 73
    • On: Moussa Doumbia|Off: Adama Malouda Traoré
  • 77
    • Wahbi Khazri Penalty - Saved
  • 79
    • On: Yoann Touzghar|Off: Naïm Sliti
  • 81
    • On: Lassana Coulibaly|Off: Amadou Haidara
  • 81
    • On: El Bilal Toure|Off: Moussa Djenepo
  • 81
    • On: Seifeddine Jaziri|Off: Bilel Ifa
  • 87
    • El Bilal Toure Red Card
Tunisia Logo Tunisia TUN Mali MLI Mali Logo
Tap an icon to see more
TUN
3-4-3
MLI
4-2-3-1
TUN
3-4-3
  • 22Ben Said
  • 2Ifa
    On: Seifeddine Jaziri | Off: Bilel Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 6Bronn
  • 12Maâloul
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28Laidouni
    On: Anis Ben Slimane | Off: Aissa Laidouni
  • 21Mathlouthi
  • 23Sliti
    On: Yoann Touzghar | Off: Naïm Sliti
  • 10Khazri
  • 14Mejbri
    On: Saif-Eddine Khaoui | Off: Hannibal Mejbri
No. Name
22 Ben Said
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Montassar Talbi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Bilel Ifa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
81' 11  Seifeddine Jaziri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dylan Bronn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ellyes Skhiri  47'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Aissa Laidouni
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67' 25  Anis Ben Slimane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ali Maâloul
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Hamza Mathlouthi  22'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Wahbi Khazri
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Naïm Sliti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
79' 9  Yoann Touzghar
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Hannibal Mejbri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 8  Saif-Eddine Khaoui
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Omar Rekik
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Oussama Haddadi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Hamza Rafia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Abdi Ali
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Aymen Dahmen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ghaliene Chaaleli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Farouk Ben Mustapha
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stade Municipal de Limbe
  • ,
  • Limbe

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 1.
90' Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Mali 1.
90' Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

TUN
MLI

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
10 (1)
TUN MLI
14 Fouls 14
2 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 1
1 Offsides 2
5 Corner Kicks 6
0 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.