Atlas or NYCFC: Who has the better chance to win their title?

1:34

Top Scorers

  • Atlas ATS
    • 9
      Julio Furch Forward
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 2
  • León LEO
    • 13
      Ángel Mena Midfielder
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 4
    • 21
      Jaine Barreiro Defender
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 1
    • 16
      Jean Meneses Midfielder
      Matches: 4
      Goals: 1

Most Assists

  • Atlas ATS
    • 33
      Julián Quiñones Forward
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1
  • León LEO
    • 13
      Ángel Mena Midfielder
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1
    • 7
      Víctor Dávila Forward
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1
    • 22
      Santiago Colombatto Midfielder
      Matches: 4
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
León LEO 3-2 Atlas ATS 10 Dec, 2021 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Atlas ATS 2-0 León LEO 25 Sep, 2021 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Atlas ATS 1-3 León LEO 10 Apr, 2021 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
León LEO 2-1 Atlas ATS 1 Sep, 2020 Mexican Liga BBVA MX
León LEO 1-1 Atlas ATS 25 Sep, 2019 Mexican Liga BBVA MX

Mexican Liga BBVA MX Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • ATS 42
    • 53 LEO

  • Goals Against

    • ATS 28
    • 44 LEO

  • Goal Difference

    • ATS 14
    • 9 LEO

  • Assists

    • ATS 1
    • 4 LEO

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Jalisco
  • ,
  • Guadalajara, Mexico
