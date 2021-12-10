Atlas or NYCFC: Who has the better chance to win their title?
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|León LEO
|3-2
|Atlas ATS
|10 Dec, 2021
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|Atlas ATS
|2-0
|León LEO
|25 Sep, 2021
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|Atlas ATS
|1-3
|León LEO
|10 Apr, 2021
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|León LEO
|2-1
|Atlas ATS
|1 Sep, 2020
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
|León LEO
|1-1
|Atlas ATS
|25 Sep, 2019
|Mexican Liga BBVA MX
Mexican Liga BBVA MX Team Stats
Total Goals
- ATS 42
- 53 LEO
Goals Against
- ATS 28
- 44 LEO
Goal Difference
- ATS 14
- 9 LEO
Assists
- ATS 1
- 4 LEO
Game Information
VENUE: Estadio Jalisco
,
Guadalajara, Mexico
