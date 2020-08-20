Herculez Gomez says he's worried about Liga MX after multiple positive tests after the restart. (1:54)

Liga MX club Mazatlan has announced 38 positive COVID-19 cases over its Under-20 and Under-17 teams, with the teams' upcoming weekend games postponed.

Eighteen players from Mazatlan's U20 squad and 16 players from the U17s provided positive test results, with four members of the coaching staff also testing positive.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues

"All the cases are asymptomatic until now and in accordance with the health guidelines the people are in isolation and under constant observation from the Mazatlan FC medical staff," read the club's statement.

Mazatlan's U20s and U17s were scheduled to travel to Pachuca for games on Monday, but they will now be played on Oct. 8.

The club hasn't released any information at the time of publication about whether any members of the first team, who are also scheduled to play Pachuca away on Monday, have had positive results.

Over at Club Leon, three first-team players and one member of the coaching staff tested positive and will be in isolation, while Liga MX's joint top scorer this season Alexis Canelo tested positive and will miss his team's game against Chivas on Sunday, according to reports.

In last weekend's 3-2 loss to Toluca, Tigres handed a debut to 20-year-old goalkeeper Carlos Galindo and had 16-year-old Erick Gonzalez on the bench, after the first, second and third choice goalkeepers also tested positive last week.