Liga MX has reported that 35% of its registered players (165 of 459) tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the 2020 Guard1anes season.

The figure only includes the positive tests announced by the clubs or the league and works out at over one third of all players. It doesn't take into account the players who tested positive in the first half 2020.

Club Tijuana was the team with most cases among players, with a total of 26, while Santos Laguna had 19 and Cruz Azul 17.

Pachuca didn't have any positive cases until the last round of matches of the regular season, when it reported 14 and was forced to play Necaxa with a team largely made up of youth team players. The team lost 1-0.

Tijuana had two games suspended in September after an outbreak affected 14 players and 16 members of staff. Coach Pablo Guede managed his team via Zoom from his living room at one point after testing positive.

Queretaro had the fewest cases with three, while Atlas and Mazatlan had four each.

Liga MX canceled the 2020 Clausura tournament last May, but the 2020 Guard1anes season began behind closed doors on July 23 and came to a conclusion with Club Leon crowned champion last Sunday.

Aside from the suspended Xolos games, the Mexican first division continued amidst the positive results, isolating players and only allowing them to return to training after they had produced a negative result or weren't medically at risk to others.