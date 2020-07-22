Luchi Gonzalez tells ESPN where his priorities are as FC Dallas deals with a COVID-19 outbreak at MLS is Back. (2:06)

Liga MX has been forced to postpone Thursday's season opener between Atletico San Luis and FC Juarez due to a spate of positive COVID-19 tests.

The game will instead be played on Monday depending on test results at FC Juarez, where Mexico outlet Record reported there had been over 10 positive cases within the club. The club and league haven't confirmed the number of cases at Juarez.

"The game will be played on Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. in Estadio Alfonso Lastras," read the league statement. "The above pending the full results carried out at FC Juarez."

Liga MX has endured a nervous few days leading up to the "2020 Guard1anes" season, over four months since the 2020 Clausura came to an end, with positive COVID-19 cases at a number of clubs.

The league released a 31-page document on its protocol to return amid the coronavirus, but squads have traveled during preseason and will be traveling around the country when the season begins.

Necaxa announced on Monday it had five positive cases in camp -- one player and four members of staff -- but Friday's game against Tigres is set to go ahead.

Chivas head coach Luis Fernando Tena won't be on the bench when Guadalajara takes on Leon on Saturday because he's in quarantine having tested positive and on Wednesday there were another three confirmed other positive cases at Chivas.

There have also been five confirmed positive cases in Atlas, three at Monterrey and one at Tigres over recent days.

Mazatlan, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Santos Laguna have previously reported positive cases, as well as seven match officials.

The Mexican government reported on Tuesday evening that there had been 6,859 confirmed cases and 915 deaths over the past 24 hours.