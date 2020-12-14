Club Leon coach "Nacho" Ambriz is looking to try his luck in Europe in the near future, after his team lifted the Liga MX title in a 3-1 aggregate victory over Pumas UNAM on Sunday.

Ambriz's Leon has been consistently impressive for the last two years and finally backed up solid regular season performances and results with the club's first title since 2014.

The former Mexico captain's contract is running down and the 55-year-old is hoping to lift the CONCACAF Champions League before leaving, with Leon crashing out at the round of 16 this year after a 3-0 second leg loss to LAFC.

"I have a contract until May and there's been no negotiation," said Ambriz after the title win. "The dream is to go to Europe, I still have it and people are helping.

"We have the [CONCACAF Champions League], which would be revenge [after losing to LAFC]," he continued. "We have to prepare for two tournaments because we have to fight to be in two finals."

Ambriz's drive to move to Europe comes right after his mentor, Javier Aguirre, has returned to Mexico to coach Monterrey, following a stint of almost 20 years working outside of Liga MX.

Ambriz worked as Aguirre's assistant at Osasuna, Atletico Madrid and the Mexico national team. He believes the 2020 Guard1anes Liga MX title closes a chapter after Leon lost the 2019 Clausura final against Tigres.

"We've all fought to deliver this eighth title," said Ambriz. "Now it's about simply enjoying this championship, I had a debt with the [Leon] fans. Today I can tell the fans that I'm at peace, I feel fulfilled, relaxed."