Club America women's manager Craig Harrington has been give a three-match ban by the league. Getty Images

Following alleged improper language during a Liga MX Femenil match against Monterrey earlier this week, Club America manager Craig Harrington has been given a three-game suspension from the league's disciplinary committee.

In the 63rd minute of Monday's 2-0 loss to Monterrey, Harrington was shown a direct red from referee Lizzet Amairany Garcia Olvera. Immediately following the match, Monterrey manager Eva Espejo criticized Harrington for "what he said to my players" and asked the disciplinary committee to look into the matter.

The suspension is the second for Harrington with Club America after being given a direct red during a Liga MX Femenil match against Chivas last October.

Before joining Club America in the summer of 2021, Harrington was previously dropped by the NWSL's Utah Royals in 2020 after spending time on administrative leave.