A fan wields a pole as a weapon on the pitch of the Estadio Corregidora. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Saturday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended following scenes of violence in the stands that spilled onto the pitch of the Estadio Corregidora.

During the 63rd minute of the match, fans sprinted onto the field to avoid fights that had broken out between supporters of the rival teams. With the score at 1-0 in favor of visitors Atlas, referee Fernando Guerrero stopped the game as more fans began to seek safety on the field.

Guerrero suspended the match initially in hopes order would be restored. However, the violence continued to spread across the upper bowl of the stadium, which hosted World Cup games in 1986. After hundreds of fans continued to flood the field of play, Guerrero halted the game for good.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola called the violence "inadmissible" and promised there would be "exemplary punishments" doled out for those responsible.

Shortly afterwards, Liga MX released a statement saying: "Due to the acts of violence in the stands of the Estadio Corregidora, the match between Querétaro and Atlas was suspended. The integrity of the fans and players is the priority."

Following the suspension of the game, the state of Queretaro's Civil Protection Coordination confirmed that 22 people had been injured, and nine people taken to the hospital --- two of which are in critical condition.

Liga MX's disciplinary committee also announced that they have started an investigation into the matter and will wait for more information to come through.