Spectators rush onto the pitch after fights erupt in the stands between fans of Queretaro and Atlas. (0:54)

State authorities in central Mexico have suspended five officials after a huge brawl among fans during a Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas left 26 people injured, three critically.

The match was halted following scenes of violence in the stands that spilled onto the pitch of the Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The five suspended officials include police and civil defense employees, and three people responsible for planning and preparations.

Queretaro state authorities said Sunday that 23 men remained hospitalized. A total of 10 were in serious condition and three others were in critical condition with very severe injuries.

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended after a brawl between fans spread onto the pitch. Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images

FIFA said in a statement that it was "shocked at the tragic incident that took place at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro during the fixture between Queretaro and Atlas." It called the violence "unacceptable and intolerable."

The front-page headline in the Mexican newspaper El Universal on Sunday read: "The darkest day for Mexican soccer."

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said he would propose at a club owners meeting Tuesday that those clubs' fans be barred from their teams' away matches.

State authorities said some police were on duty at the stadium, but that it was largely staffed by private security officers, who have since had their contract revoked.