Queretaro's state department confirmed on Tuesday that 10 arrests have been made regarding possible involvement in fan violence during a Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas on March 5th that left 26 people injured, three critically.

The 10 individuals, all male, could potentially be charged with various offenses, including violence in a sporting event and attempted homicide.

The arrests were made through 21 searches that also collected sports apparel with Queretaro logos, tennis shoes with possible blood stains, cell phones, and more.

ESPN MX reported that total arrests from the recent searches could be up to around 25 regarding the incidents from Queretaro vs. Atlas and that the 10 currently detained were to go before a judge on Tuesday.

As of last night, ESPN MX also reported that two people remain hospitalized in Queretaro's General Hospital.

Over the weekend, Queretaro governor Mauricio Kuri claimed that 26 people in total required medical attention, 24 men and two women, from the incident at Queretaro v Atlas. No deaths were reported.

Police were at the venue when the brawl occurred on Saturday. Atlas from Guadalajara, are the reigning league champion. The league said it may impose bans on fans attending away matches.

Saturday's match was suspended in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the clashes.

Both FIFA and CONCACAF condemned the brutal assaults and bloodshed, which led to the suspension of Sunday's remaining games.

On Tuesday, Liga MX president Mikel Arriola will meet with club owners from across the league to implement possible new rules and to also decide the fate of Queretaro, who could possibly be disaffiliated.