Spectators rush onto the pitch after fights erupt in the stands between fans of Queretaro and Atlas. (0:54)

In the aftermath last week's violence in Liga MX, Chivas and Club America have joined forces for to stage a Clasico Sin Colores (Clasico Without Colors) in this weekend's matches for their men's and women's sides.

The idea for the rivalry between the two sides, usually known as the Clasico Nacional, is for fans "to drive out fear and violence from our pitches, attending both games dressed in white."

The campaign from the teams follows shocking scenes of brutality from supporters during March 5's match between Queretaro and Atlas. According to local authorities, 26 people were injured in the altercations that led to 14 arrests. After the incidents, new safety protocols were laid out during an emergency meeting on Tuesday with Liga MX president Mikel Arriola, Mexican Football Federation (FMF) president Yon de Luisa and Liga MX club owners.

Supporters' groups will no longer be allowed to travel to away games, meaning Club America's "barras" won't be in attendance for Saturday's game. Although supporters' groups are still allowed for home teams, Chivas announced earlier this week that those groups won't have a place at the Estadio Akron, until further notice.

According to the Guadalajara club, "the areas that are usually designated for these groups will be filled by children invited through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Teleton Foundation."

ESPN MX's Cesar Caballero is also reporting that both Chivas and Club America will host joint press conferences together on Friday, in advance of their weekend rivalry matches in Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil.

The meeting on Tuesday between Liga MX and FMF officials also laid out punishments for Queretaro, whose fans were involved in the violent scenes from last week. As part of their penalties, Queretaro's ownership has been given back to the previous administration under Grupo Caliente. Grupo Caliente have until the end of the year to sell Queretaro, and if they are unable to do so, the team will go under the ownership of Liga MX.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Club America legend and current Governor of Morelos, mentioned in a recent interview that he would like to bring Liga MX's Queretaro franchise over to Zacatepec. Blanco stated that he "will try to contact the owner" about the team that is currently up for sale.