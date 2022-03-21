Liga MX: Atlas-Chivas 'Clasico Tapatio' marred by player clashes; Tigres win 'Regio' rights over Monterrey

Mikel Arriola reveals how Liga MX will be cracking down on fans who cause trouble at games. (1:37)

Jornada 11 is now in the books! Before pausing for the international break, Liga MX showcased a noteworthy set of Clasicos, a much-needed set of three points for Club America, and lots more. In case you missed any of the action from Week 11 of the 2022 Clausura, here are a few talking points and some additional observations.

'Clasico Tapatio' marred by player clashes

Where to begin with the weekend's Clasico Tapatio? The Guadalajara rivalry between Chivas and Atlas featured three reds, a late equalizer, scuffles between players, a disallowed goal and a first half that went to the 55th minute.

The match between the rivals commenced with players from both sides standing together in a sign of unity following the scenes of violence that occurred earlier this month in Atlas' game at Queretaro that left 26 people injured.

However, it would be the players on the pitch turned unruly during a match that also featured new league-wide safety protocols for fans entering the Estadio Jalisco.

When it was still 11 vs. 11 in the start of the game, title-holders Atlas appeared to have more of the momentum through a first half goal from Julian Quiñones, which was then ruled out in the 36th minute by VAR.

Players for Chivas and Atlas scuffle on the field, having earlier stood together prior the game in unison for peace. Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images

Due to a long check from VAR in the decision, seven minutes of injury time were added to the end of the half that then featured fights between players -- and red cards for Chivas' Miguel Ponce and Atlas' Jairo Torres.

Now at 10 vs. 10 in the second half, it was Chivas who were revitalized with a goal from Roberto Alvarado in the 66th minute. A 1-0 away victory over the champions seemed to be all but secured for Chivas before Quiñones once again found the back of the net. This time around, his opportunity counted.

Moments before referee Cesar Arturo Romos would blow the final whistle for the 1-1 result, Quiñones was given a red for a lewd gesture in his goal celebration.

Atlas supporters show their identification cards as part of Liga MX's new safety measures. Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images

Tigres take 'Clasico Regio' behind French duo

Months after a 2-0 loss to Monterrey in the previous edition of their crosstown rivalry, Tigres UANL roared back with a 2-0 home win on Saturday night. In a packed Estadio Universitario, Tigres manager Miguel "Piojo" Herrera and his men claimed three points thanks to goals from the French duo of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

Thauvin's opportunity was the most impressive of not only the night, but also the entire Liga MX weekend. At least 30 yards away from net on the right flank, his long-range effort in the second half could have been an inaccurate cross, but if you ask Herrera, he believes it wasn't simply a lucky accident.

"If you watch the replay of the goal, Florian never turns his head, he bends down and kicks towards the net, it's clear in the replay," said Tigres' manager after the result.

The former Ligue 1 winger now has three goals in his last four games. As for Gignac, the striker currently leads the league with nine goals scored so far this season. If they maintain this form, there's no reason why the second place team won't be a title-contender in the playoffs.

Tigres gained bragging rights over Monterrey in their rivalry. Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

America back to winning ways?

Little by little, things seem to be getting better for Club America since former manager Santiago Solari was sacked earlier this month. Although interim manager Fernado Ortiz first kicked off his tenure with a 2-1 loss to Monterrey, he has since followed up the defeat with a 0-0 away draw against rivals Chivas, and then on Sunday, with an eye-catching 3-0 victory over Toluca.

The first goal was a controversial one that looked to have been offside for Roger Martinez, but Club America were by far much better than their opponents in a game that could have easily finished with a 4-0 scoreline.

"We knew that Toluca, in the defensive area, had a lot of problems," said Ortiz after the match. "We knew how to take advantage of it."

The result was their first win at home in the Estadio Azteca since October of last year and just their second overall this season. There is an immense amount of work to do for the Liga MX giants who remain outside a playoff position, but there is now hope with Ortiz leading the charge.

Additional observations

- A 77th minute game-winner from Leonardo Sequeira pushed Queretaro to a 2-1 win against San Luis, Santos Laguna's Leonardo Suarez helped clinch a 2-2 away draw with Puebla through a late goal and assist, a brace from Rodrigo Aguirre was enough to secure a 3-1 away victory for Necaxa over Pumas, Pachuca maintained their spot at 1st with a 1-0 win against Cruz Azul, Mazatlan fell 2-1 at home vs Leon, and finally, Club Tijuana's Joaquin Montecinos scored the lone goal in the 86th minute (after missing a penalty in the 85th) in a 1-0 victory over FC Juarez.

- In the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League action from last week, both Pumas and Cruz Azul are through to the semifinal round after defeating the New England Revolution and CF Montreal, respectively. While Cruz Azul had little trouble in their 2-1 aggregate win, Pumas advanced in dramatic fashion after leveling the aggregate score to 3-3 after a 3-0 victory in their second leg. An ensuing penalty shootout finished 4-3 in their favor, placing them up against Cruz Azul in the semis. Elsewhere, Leon were knocked out of the CCL after losing 4-1 on aggregate to the Seattle Sounders.

- Mexico's roster was released for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the United States, Honduras and Guatemala. From the 29-man list, 18 names were brought in from Liga MX. Most notably, Monterrey have six representatives in the men's national team squad.