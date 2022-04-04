Andre-Pierre Gignac flexed on Club Tijuana in Tigres' 2-0 win over the weekend, which put Tigres at the top of the Liga MX table. Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

After a short international break, Liga MX is back! In Jornada 12 of the 2022 Clausura season, Mexico's top flight showcased another impressive performance from Andre-Pierre Gignac with Tigres, a late but vital victory for Club America, an important goal from a young Mexican international for Cruz Azul, and much more.

In case you missed any of the action, here are three talking points and some other tidbits from Liga MX Week 12.

- ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Futbol Americas on ESPN+: MLS, Liga MX, USMNT, El Tri

Tigres and Gignac take top spot in Liga MX for first time this season

It appeared inevitable, but after claiming their eighth victory in their last nine Liga MX matches, Tigres have finally moved up to first place in the league table. Unsurprisingly, leading the charge to a 2-0 win on Sunday against Club Tijuana was Gignac, Tigres' living legend who scored in the 74th minute of the win.

Although there may have been worries that at 36 years old he is out of his prime, there have been no doubts about the form of the French striker who now has 10 goals and an assist in his last nine Liga MX matches.

Of course, Gignac wasn't the only star of the show. Although Club Tijuana didn't make things easy, Gignac's high-profile Tigres teammates like Florian Thauvin, Juan Pablo Vigon, Luis Quiñones, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino and Nahuel Guzman all chipped in with their own efforts in the result.

"In my opinion, Tigres have the best roster in Mexican soccer," said a dejected Club Tijuana manager Sebastian Mendez after the match, rubbing his head with the knowledge that there was little he could do against the title-contenders that scored twice in the second half.

A late but vital win for Club America

In the post-Santiago Solari era for Liga MX giants Club America, all that has mattered is getting much-needed points that would push them out of the bottom of the league table. Interim manager Fernando Ortiz has done just that, with an important but nervy 1-0 away win on Saturday night against Necaxa.

During 90 minutes that featured a lack of possession against Necaxa and a couple of crucial saves from Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Ortiz and his men would eventually go on to sneak away with three points after a goal from Diego Valdes in the 91st minute.

"I promised myself that I wouldn't break down," said Ortiz in the post-game press conference, who had just lost his mother earlier in the week. "I have found in my players and in the people around me, they're my family. Losing a mother and being away, like any other child, it hurts, it hurts a lot, but I'm happy that she watches from above that I do what makes me happy."

The victory, which follows a 3-0 win on March 20 against Toluca, has helped move Club America away from the very depths of the league table.

Mexican international Santiago Gimenez carries Cruz Azul to 1-0 win

He may not have earned any minutes for Mexico in the recent international break as a bench player, but after being placed in Cruz Azul's starting XI for just the second time this season, 20-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez needed 37 minutes to make his mark for Cruz Azul on Saturday.

With a goal in the first half of a 1-0 victory over current title-holders Atlas, Gimenez not only provided three points for Cruz Azul, but also some hope for the Mexican men's national team's striker situation.

Barring an unexpected return from LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who scored his fourth goal in his last five MLS games on Sunday, Mexico will need other El Tri backup options for Raul Jimenez like Gimenez to be in good form in a World Cup year.

As for Cruz Azul, their season remains an erratic one with six wins, two draws and four losses so far. There is clearly still room for improvement in a team that has yet to return to the heights of their Liga MX championship from the 2021 Clausura.

Additional notes

- In other Week 12 results: A second half goal from John Murillo pushed San Luis to a 1-0 home win over Mazatlan, Pumas secured a narrow 1-0 away victory over FC Juarez, Puebla stumbled to their second loss in their last three games with a 2-1 defeat by Toluca, Leon earned a 1-1 draw with Queretaro, while Santos Laguna continued their gradual move back up the league table with a 3-1 win over Pachuca.

- Believe it or not, due to a couple of concerts from Coldplay impacting the pitch at the Estadio Akron, Chivas' game against Monterrey was rescheduled for April 13.

- CONCACAF Champions League semifinals kick off this week with Liga MX's Pumas vs Cruz Azul on Tuesday and MLS' Seattle Sounders vs New York City FC on Wednesday. The second legs, which will be played next week, will define the entrants for the CCL final. Liga MX sides have gone 13 consecutive seasons with a CCL title, a record that climbs to 16 trophies when counting the Champions' Cup era.