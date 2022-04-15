A match at Estadio Jalisco was halted due to instances of an anti-gay chant from the stands. Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images

Nearly 200 fans were kicked out of the Estadio Jalisco on Thursday night after instances of anti-gay chants during the Liga MX match between Atlas and Mazatlan.

During injury time of Mazatlan's 2-1 away win, referee Ismael Rosario Lopez momentarily paused the game after the chants were heard at Atlas' home ground.

After the match, Liga MX released a statement that claimed that "close to 200 fans" were ejected from the game due to "discriminatory shouts." The statement later added that the stadium ejections were "carried out by elements of public security with the support of private security and in coordination with the commissioner of Liga BBVA MX."

The event marked the second day in a row in which a Liga MX match was marred by the anti-gay chant. On Wednesday, five people were ejected from a Chivas vs. Monterrey game across town in Guadalajara after the chant was heard near the end of a 3-1 loss for the hosts. The match was paused due to the shouts from the stands, but continued once play resumed at Chivas' Estadio Akron.

The incidents could lead to possible sanctions from league officials.

Mexican soccer has struggled with curtailing the ant-gay shout that have not only impacted Liga MX matches, but also on the international stage. Earlier this year, Mexico's men's national team played two World Cup qualifiers with limited attendance at the Estadio Azteca as part of a punishment for anti-gay chants that emerged in games last year.