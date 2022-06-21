Jonathan Rodriguez helped Cruz Azul win their first Liga MX title in 24 years when claiming the Guardianes crown in 2021. Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Uruguay forward Jonathan "Cabecita" Rodriguez is returning to Liga MX after completing a transfer to Club America.

Following a recent six-month stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, which featured only one goal through eight appearances, Rodriguez was announced as a new addition for the Mexico City giants on Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez has signed a four-year deal with a monthly salary of $220,000, equal to what he was earning with Al-Nassr, according to a report from ESPN MX's Leon Lecanda. America have paid a fee of $6 million, though a percentage of that will go to previous club Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez, who will turn 29 in July, returns to Liga MX after previously playing for Santos Laguna from 2016-18 and Club America rivals Cruz Azul from 2019-21. The forward clinched a Liga MX title with both of his former teams (2018 Clausura with Santos Laguna, 2021 Clausura with Cruz Azul), before lifting the league's Balon de Oro award last summer.

While he hasn't featured for Uruguay in 2022, Rodriguez will look to re-establish himself ahead of the World Cup after being involved in qualifiers last year.