Violence around the Banorte stadium in Culiacan has led to the postponement of two matches. RASHIDE FRIAS/AFP/Getty Images

Thursday's second division Mexico league match between Dorados and Correcaminos and Friday's Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Leon have been postponed due to violence in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, both leagues announced on Thursday.

Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel, as alleged cartel members carjacked residents and set vehicles ablaze on Thursday in apparent response to the arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, son of the imprisoned Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Local and state authorities warned everyone to stay inside and said their federal counterparts would announce the results of the pre-dawn military operation.

Such outbursts of violence often come in response to arrests of important cartel figures as their allies attempt to create chaos.

Drug trafficking, along with immigration, is expected to be a top talking point as U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Mexico on Monday and Tuesday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the 2023 North American Leaders' Summit.

Dorados vs. Correcaminos and Mazatlan vs. Leon were scheduled to take place in the first weekend of the 2023 Clausura for Liga MX and Liga de Expansion.

Thursday's postponement marks the second time since last summer that a Liga MX match has been rescheduled due to cartel violence.

Following a gang riot in August of 2022 that made its way onto the streets of the Mexican city of Juarez, FC Juarez vs. Pachuca was postponed.

