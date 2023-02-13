Week 6 of the 2023 Clausura is now done and dusted, and in our latest Liga MX recap, we're going through the biggest talking points from Mexico's top flight. Along with some additional observations and more, here are the highlights from Jornada 6.

Tijuana brings back 'Piojo' to rekindle Xolos

Ahead of Valentine's Day, two former Liga MX companions have rekindled their relationship for a second time. Years after their first and successful stint from 2015 through 2017 that led to two top-of-the-table finishes in the 2016 Apertura and 2017 Clausura regular seasons, Club Tijuana and manager Miguel "Piojo" Herrera are back together again.

"[I'm] happy and glad to be back home," Herrera said in his official unveiling last Saturday. "I left with the idea of returning and today it's being fulfilled."

Herrera will likely never admit it, but he's undoubtedly settling when you consider the flirtatious eyes he recently gave to the Mexico men's national team. Reportedly in the running to lead El Tri's senior men's squad, it's no coincidence that he wasn't officially announced as Club Tijuana's coach until after Mexico decided to instead give the manager position to Diego Cocca.

For 15th placed Xolos, there's likely a knowledge that they might simply be a rebound and not something long-term for the coach that was fired by Tigres last November. Let's not forget that after being gifted a new car by Club Tijuana ownership during his birthday in 2017 -- comically large bow included -- Herrera eventually left them months later to partner with the more alluring Club America.

That said, Xolos are desperate for a change. Following a rocky managerial relationship with former manager Ricardo Valiño, who led the team through a 13-game winless streak, a decision was then made to fire Valiño on February 3. Now, with Herrera back at the helm, there's hopes that they can recreate the same magic made several years ago.

At the very least, that winless streak is now over. It took a one-man advantage at home last Friday and an own-goal in the 93rd minute from Atletico San Luis, but with Herrera watching in the stands hours after his hiring, Club Tijuana's 1-0 victory marked the first time they've claimed a win since August.

The match was an ugly and complicated one for Xolos, but then again, what romantic union isn't from time to time?

Tigres begin post-Cocca era with thriller win

Things didn't exactly end amicably between Tigres and and now former coach Diego Cocca. Ahead of his official unveiling as Mexico's men's national team manager late last week, the Liga MX club decided to move a step ahead a day earlier and announce that he was dropped.

"We have decided to terminate the working relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres after knowing his decision to accept the coach position of the Mexican National Team. The institution will always be first," began a statement from Tigres on Thursday.

Only in charge since November, Cocca's move from the Liga MX team to El Tri was a difficult pill to swallow for those in charge of Tigres. According to ESPN MX, Cocca resigned from Tigres on Wednesday with the knowledge he would lead Mexico. "The decision is his, we want people who are committed," said club president Mauricio Culebro during last Thursday's news conference.

Nonetheless, there was no room for heartbreak during Saturday night's home game against Pumas. With interim manager Marco Antonio "Chima" Ruiz in charge, Tigres earned an entertaining 4-2 win that featured a goal-of-the-season candidate from striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

With an immediate victory under Ruiz, four goals scored over the weekend and a current spot at second in the table, you might not find many Tigres supporters who are going to be mourning the divorce between Cocca and the club.

Cruz Azul's Gutierrez could be next manager to go

Once a knight in shining armor, Cruz Azul manager Raul "Potro" Gutierrez has gone from savior to outcast in a matter of months.

When the manager first stepped into his role with the Mexico City club last August, he eventually revived the team that was once in 17th to a playoff-worthy spot at seventh in the 2022 Apertura table. In the preseason ahead of the current Clausura, there were signs of promise with a Copa por Mexico title, but since then, they've started off the year with a dismal 0W-1D-4L record.

Defensively, they've done a fairly average job, but moving forward with the ball, it's worrisome to see their lack of chance creation and effectiveness in front of the net. During Sunday's 3-1 away loss to Toluca -- in which the home side celebrated its 106th anniversary -- Cruz Azul had a handful of big chances missed that seemed to symbolize their season so far.

With questions surrounding the team, club leadership might have now fallen out of love with Gutierrez. On Monday, ESPN MX reported that Cruz Azul's ownership are set for a break up and will soon announce his firing.

Additional observations

- Elsewhere in Week 6: Leon doubled their goal tally in the Clausura after defeating Queretaro away 3-0, a goal and assist from Rogelio Funes Mori pushed first place Monterrey to a 2-0 victory over Atlas, Mazatlan have remained literally pointless after losing 3-1 against Puebla, Henry Martin scored his seventh goal of the season in a 2-1 win for Club America over Necaxa, FC Juarez moved up to sixth place with a 3-1 victory against Santos Laguna, and Pachuca bounced back to hold Chivas to a 1-1 draw.

- In his presentation as the new manager for Mexico, Cocca announced an intention to have a closer relationship with Liga MX clubs. True to his word, and on his birthday, the Argentine coach was present a day after his hiring at Club America vs. Necaxa.

- Love, and also some beverages, are in the air. FC Juarez defender Carlos Salcedo, perhaps no longer worried about Dry January, asked for what was likely a beer from local supporters during a goal celebration in Juarez's latest win, took a drink, and then threw it back into the crowd.

- Not to be outdone by Gignac, Chivas' Victor Guzman added a highlight-worthy golazo of his own in the 1-1 draw with Pachuca.

- If you thought you had a rough week, just count yourself lucky that you're not this Atlas fan who proposed during halftime of last week's game against Monterrey...and was then turned down by his partner. After the failed proposal, Atlas would go on to allow a couple of goals and lose 2-0.