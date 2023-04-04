The match between Club America and Leon spiraled into chaos after referee Fernando Hernandez kneed Lucas Romero in the groin. no_source

Liga MX referee Fernando Hernandez was given a 12-game suspension after kneeing Leon's Lucas Romero in the groin during a regular season match in Week 13, the league's disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

"Fernando Hernandez Gomez, center referee of the match [Club America vs. Leon], is sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee with a 12-game suspension, for violating Article 30, paragraph g) of the FMF's [Mexican Football Federation] Regulation of Sanctions, by engaging in violent conduct against a player," read a statement from the committee.

During the second half of the match at the Estadio Azteca this past Saturday, Hernandez became aggressive after Leon players surrounded him following a controversial goal scored by Club America, leading to Hernandez kneeing Romero in the groin.

Managers from both teams were sent off after the fight, which left Leon's Nicolas Larcamon with a torn shirt, six yellows shown during a 10-minute window in the second half, a frantic injury time equalizer from Leon, a controversial goal for Club America, and Hernandez becoming personally involved after making the decision to knee Leon's Lucas Romero in the groin while giving him a yellow card.

Shortly after the game that ended in a 2-2 draw, the FMF's Referees' Commission announced that they would investigate his actions.

In the disciplinary committee's statement from Tuesday, other sanctions included a two-game suspension for Romero due to "violating the principles of sportsmanship and Fair Play, through actions towards match officials," and two-game suspensions for Leon manager Nicolas Larcamon and Club America manager Fernando Ortiz for "violent conduct."

During the match, both coaches were given direct reds due to engaging in a fight on the sideline.

The statement added that more severe sanctions could be given in the future for either team if similar actions emerged again.