Aerial view of Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla with the Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes in the background. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The top flight Mexican league match between Club Puebla and Club Tijuana has been rescheduled for Saturday due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano, Liga MX said.

The Popocatepetl volcano, in the Mexican state of Puebla, has been intensely active with two explosions and more than 150 exhalations over the last week and ash fall was recorded around the volcano on Thursday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"The match, originally scheduled for Friday 28 April, will now take place on Saturday 29 April (5 p.m. local time) at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium at a time to be confirmed," Liga MX said on social media late on Thursday.

As a result of that change, Liga MX confirmed on Friday that the game between Atletico San Luis and Atlas has been pushed back to 7 p.m. local time on the same day.

All four teams are yet to secure their place in the playoffs heading into this weekend's final round of the regular season.

Tijuana, coached by former Mexico national team boss Miguel Herrera, are 15th in the table, a point behind 14th-placed Puebla. Atlas are currently in ninth, while San Luis are 13th. The top 12 teams will advance to the postseason.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.