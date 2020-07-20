Mexico plans to play a friendly against the Netherlands on Oct. 7. AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

The Mexico men's national team has confirmed it will face the Netherlands in the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Oct. 7.

El Tri hasn't played since November of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mexican federation did not elaborate in much detail on the plans for the friendly in Europe in its statement.

The Netherlands will likely use the friendly as a warmup for Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina (Oct. 11) and Italy (Oct. 14).

Mexico was scheduled to have World Cup qualifying games starting in September, but with that international window canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CONCACAF qualifying is set to change, with no announcement as yet on what the new format will look like.

Liga MX games are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Oct. 2-5, including a Mexico City derby between Club America and Pumas.

The Netherlands and Mexico have played each other eight times, with three wins for El Tri, four for the Europeans and one draw.

Mexico had to call off friendlies against Greece and the Czech Republic back in March, as well as a May friendly versus Colombia.

The CONCACAF Nations League Final Four scheduled for June was also postponed, with El Tri set to play Costa Rica in the semifinal.