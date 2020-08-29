Mexico's Jesus Corona helped Porto to a pair of titles this season. JOSE COELHO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mexico international Jesus "Tecatito" Corona was named the Portuguese league's MVP for the 2019-20 season, with the 27-year-old helping Porto to a league and cup double.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The Monterrey youth product managed 11 assists and scored four goals over 33 games in a season in which the winger played at times as a right-back.

"The most important thing was what we achieved as a team, winning those two titles, which were very important for us," said Corona on Saturday, in quotes carried by Mexican outlet Record. "We worked a lot during the COVID-19 situation; everyone worked and deserved [something], but in the end we deserved it more. I think Porto deserved it. This is for the fans and my family."

🏆 MVP Liga 19/20

⭐ Tecatito Corona

🎙 "Prometemos que íamos deixar tudo o que tínhamos dentro de campo"#FCPorto #NaçãoPorto pic.twitter.com/uAjOWRwugT — FC Porto - Dobradinha 19/20 🏆🏆 (@FCPorto) August 28, 2020

Corona's future has been the subject of speculation and a source close to the player told ESPN FC earlier this month that "there is a lot of interest," but that the extended window -- the Premier League and La Liga windows don't close until Oct. 5 -- and economic circumstances mean that clubs are looking to sell before purchasing.

A reported release clause of €30 million exists for the player, who has been linked to Sevilla and Inter.

Corona has only played twice for the Mexico national team since Gerardo Martino took over in early 2019, with the Argentine unhappy about the former Twente winger choosing not to travel to his first camp in March 2019 because of injury.