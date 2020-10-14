Raul Jimenez has scored 11 goals in his last 17 matches for Mexico as El Tri beat the Netherlands 1-0. (1:29)

The Mexican men's national team will be returning to Europe next month for friendlies against South Korea (Nov. 14) and Japan (Nov. 17).

El Tri will travel to Austria for both games in the next FIFA international window, although the exact venues have not yet been confirmed.

Mexico defeated the Netherlands 1-0 thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty last week and came from behind to draw 2-2 with Algeria on Tuesday, with both games taking place in the Netherlands.

Mexico won't start World Cup qualifying likely until Sept. 2021, with the team's next official game the semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League against Costa Rica in June.

Japan has reached the last six World Cups and is currently ranked 28th by FIFA, while South Korea, who Mexico defeated 2-1 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is in 39th.

Gerardo "Tata" Martino completed 20 games in charge of El Tri in the draw against Algeria, with the team picking up 17 victories so far.