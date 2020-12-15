The Mexican football federation (FMF) has joined forces with its Spanish counterpart (RFEF) in a three-year agreement to exchange ideas and working practices.

The agreement includes potential games between national teams, training for staff, strategic planning and promoting the development of women's football.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"Working hand in hand will allow both institutions to exchange experiences and best practices, which will lead us to move in an upward line of development and growth," said FMF president Yon de Luisa in a video statement.

Negotiations took place over the last few months, with the agreement being signed on Tuesday morning.

"We have a lot to learn from Mexico and we think that we can also help what is an enormous country in every sense," stated RFEF president Luis Rubiales. "We have started a path and we want to tighten the relations with games, including between both national teams when the pandemic allows for it."

Mexico's men's national team last played Spain back in 2010 just after the European side had won the World Cup, with the teams drawing 1-1 in Estadio Azteca.

In total, Spain and Mexico have played four times, with Spain winning twice and the other two games ending in ties.