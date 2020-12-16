Joao Maleck was released after serving less than half of his sentence. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mexico striker Joao Maleck has been released on parole after spending 18 months in prison for a car accident that resulted in the death of a newlywed couple.

Maleck, 21, was sentenced in October by a Mexican court to three years and eight months in prison for double homicide.

He was released after serving less than half of his sentence and posting a $151,121 bond.

"The first thing I want to do is offer a public apology to the families of those affected," Maleck said after his release.

"I came in being Joao Maleck and I leave being a different human being. I learned a lot inside. I'm very repentant and I have a bigger responsibility with society. God has given me a second opportunity."

Maleck was on loan at Sevilla Atletico when the accident occurred on June 23, 2019.

He was driving over the speed limit in Guadalajara, Mexico and was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle hit the car of the victims.

Maleck is the son of former player Jean-Claude Maleck, who played in Tecos UAG and San Luis in the Mexican league in the 1990s.

Joao, considered one of the country's most talented young strikers, is on the books of Mexican top division side Santos Laguna.

His contract, which runs until June 2021, is suspended but Maleck is eager to resume his playing career.

"My contract is still valid," he said. "I have a commitment to Santos but we will see. I have something [offers] but there are still details to be worked out. From tomorrow, I will start training."