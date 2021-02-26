Mexico's Jorge Enriquez celebrates winning Olympic gold at London 2012. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Mexican midfielder Jorge "Chaton" Enriquez has blessed the thieves that stole "nothing but things" from his house, including his 2012 Olympic gold medal.

The former Mexico international, on the books of Venado FC, said on social media that he had been a victim of a robbery on Thursday.

"Sad morning, after having gone out with my family for an hour and returned home to realise your house is turned upside down," he wrote.

"And things that have monetary value and much more sentimental value, have been stolen; it's something painful. Today I thank God that my family is good."

Enriquez, 30, was one of the leading players in the team that won for Mexico its first Olympic gold medal in men's football at the London 2012 games.

The former Chivas star played all 90 minutes in Mexico's 2-1 win over Brazil in the final at Wembley.

"Among those things [stolen], an Olympic gold medal that surely some collector will buy and will showcase in a cabinet," he added. "But I know that the value is not in the medal, but in the memories lived!

"I bless those people who entered my house and stole nothing but things! ....Only material things...but they can never take away my faith that there are people that are interested in serving others!"

Enriquez has a tattoo on his right arm of the five-ringer symbol of the Olympic Games and the date when they were crowned champions.