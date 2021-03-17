Matteo Bonetti dives into the impacts Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Weston McKennie have had at Napoli and Juve. (1:24)

LA Galaxy youngster Efrain Alvarez has been named to Mexico's senior squad ahead of two friendlies in Europe.

Alvarez, 18, is among a notable contigent of Major League Soccer players on El Tri manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino's roster, which include Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido, LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, and Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro.

Mexico will square with Wales in Cardiff on March 27 before traveling to Austria, where they play fellow CONCACAF rivals Costa Rica on March 30.

Alvarez is a dual-national and has been courted to represent the United States men's squad, as well. He most recently trained with the USMNT at a January camp, but would need to file a one-time switch with FIFA since he has played for Mexico in official youth competitions.

Europe-based players called up include Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez, Hector Herrera, Néstor Araujo, Edson Alvarez, Erick Gutierrez, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Gerardo Arteaga, and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona.

Raul Jimenez will link up with the team but will not participate in the matches as the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker continues to recover from surgery following a fractured skull in November.