          Mexico's Nations League semifinal vs. Costa Rica briefly stopped after anti-gay chants

          8:41 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Mexico's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal victory over Costa Rica at Denver's Mile High stadium on Thursday was briefly halted and several fans were ejected following anti-gay chanting from supporters.

          El Tri won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match had finished 0-0 with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saving the decisive spot-kick from Allan Cruz.

          "Due to discriminatory chanting, the referee has stopped the match for up to three minutes," a CONCACAF tweet read. "This action is part of @Concacaf's antidiscrimination protocol."

          The match was stopped for three minutes during stoppage time at the end of the game.

          Mexico have struggled throughout the year to deal with stopping supporters from making anti-gay chants. In March, FIFA opened an investigation into anti-gay chanting from Mexico supporters during an Olympic qualifier against the Dominican Republic, before a further probe for a qualifier against the United States.

          Last week, Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa said the support of national team players will be critical to stamping out anti-gay chants during Mexico's games.

          Mexico will face the United States in the final on Sunday after the USMNT beat Honduras 1-0.

          Jordan Siebatcheu scored the only goal for Gregg Berhalter's side in the 89th minute as he finished off Weston McKennie's flick.