Members of Mexico scuffle with members of Costa Rica in the second half. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Mexico's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal victory over Costa Rica at Denver's Mile High stadium on Thursday was briefly halted and several fans were ejected following anti-gay chanting from supporters.

El Tri won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match had finished 0-0 with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saving the decisive spot-kick from Allan Cruz.

"Due to discriminatory chanting, the referee has stopped the match for up to three minutes," a CONCACAF tweet read. "This action is part of @Concacaf's antidiscrimination protocol."

The match was stopped for three minutes during stoppage time at the end of the game.

In the first half of the #CNL Mexico vs Costa Rica semifinal match, stadium security ejected several fans for discriminatory language after warnings were made on the PA system #WhatsWrongIsWrong pic.twitter.com/14oLLoJ3f6 — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 4, 2021

Mexico have struggled throughout the year to deal with stopping supporters from making anti-gay chants. In March, FIFA opened an investigation into anti-gay chanting from Mexico supporters during an Olympic qualifier against the Dominican Republic, before a further probe for a qualifier against the United States.

Last week, Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa said the support of national team players will be critical to stamping out anti-gay chants during Mexico's games.

Mexico will face the United States in the final on Sunday after the USMNT beat Honduras 1-0.

Jordan Siebatcheu scored the only goal for Gregg Berhalter's side in the 89th minute as he finished off Weston McKennie's flick.