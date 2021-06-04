Mexico's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal victory over Costa Rica at Denver's Mile High stadium on Thursday was briefly halted and several fans were ejected following anti-gay chanting from supporters.
El Tri won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match had finished 0-0 with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saving the decisive spot-kick from Allan Cruz.
"Due to discriminatory chanting, the referee has stopped the match for up to three minutes," a CONCACAF tweet read. "This action is part of @Concacaf's antidiscrimination protocol."
The match was stopped for three minutes during stoppage time at the end of the game.
In the first half of the #CNL Mexico vs Costa Rica semifinal match, stadium security ejected several fans for discriminatory language after warnings were made on the PA system #WhatsWrongIsWrong pic.twitter.com/14oLLoJ3f6— Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) June 4, 2021
Mexico have struggled throughout the year to deal with stopping supporters from making anti-gay chants. In March, FIFA opened an investigation into anti-gay chanting from Mexico supporters during an Olympic qualifier against the Dominican Republic, before a further probe for a qualifier against the United States.
Last week, Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa said the support of national team players will be critical to stamping out anti-gay chants during Mexico's games.
Mexico will face the United States in the final on Sunday after the USMNT beat Honduras 1-0.
Jordan Siebatcheu scored the only goal for Gregg Berhalter's side in the 89th minute as he finished off Weston McKennie's flick.