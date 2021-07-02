Sebastian Salazar calls out CONCACAF for failing to take more decisive action in response to an anti-gay chant during the Nations League final. (1:13)

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez was left off Mexico's final roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori made the 23-man squad.

Hernandez's last call-up was nearly two years ago, with Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer appearing in a friendly vs. the United States in September 2019.

Funes Mori recently obtained his Mexican citizenship, making him eligible to file a one-time switch from Argentina to represent El Tri. Born in Mendoza and partially raised in the U.S., Funes Mori made one appearance for El Albiceleste in 2012.

The 30-year-old ex-River Plate man has been seen as viable No. 9 option for Mexico as Raul Jimenez remains out of action due to a skull injury suffered in November. Since arriving to Rayados in 2015, Funes Mori has scored 121 goals across all competitions, helping them win the 2019 Liga MX Apertura title and the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.

Other key players on Gerardo "Tata" Martino's 23-man list are Napoli's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Porto's Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, and Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera.

Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martin, and Luis Romo will skip the Gold Cup to be the three overage players on Mexico's Olympic squad.

Other notable players who'll miss the Gold Cup are Andres Guardado (thigh injury) and his Real Betis teammate Diego Lainez, who'll be at the Olympics.

Three MLS players -- Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido and LA Galaxy duo Jonathan dos Santos and Efrain Alvarez -- are also on the Gold Cup list.

Mexico seeks to defend its Gold Cup title, beating the U.S. 1-0 in Chicago at the 2019 edition.

Mexico will face off against Curacao, El Salvador and a qualifier are in Group A when group stage kicks off on July 10. Group B sees the U.S., Martinique, Canada and a qualifier; Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and a qualifier are in Group C; and Grenada, Honduras, Panama and invited guest Qatar are in Group D.

The top two nations in each group advance. The final is Aug. 1 in Las Vegas.

MEXICO GOLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Osvaldo Rodriguez (Leon), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Gilberto Sepulveda (Chivas de Guadalajara)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy), Alan Cervantes (Santos Laguna), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca)

Forwards: Jesus Corona (Porto), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)